Hedrick Brothers Development Launches New Platform, Targeting High-Growth Small-Bay Opportunities in the Southeast

Hedrick Brothers Development Hedrick Brothers Development Team

The company plans to pursue more than one million square feet of industrial assets within five years.

This niche has been traditionally fragmented and often overlooked by institutional investors, yet it continues to outperform due to durable tenant demand and limited new supply.” — Tim Thomas, Vice President of Hedrick Brothers Development

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Development (HBD), the development arm of the statewide Hedrick Brothers Construction , announces the launch of its new industrial platform, a strategic expansion into the Southeast’s small-bay light industrial market. Demand for smaller industrial spaces is surging, driven by a lack of new development in this sector. The smaller units offer a flexible and more affordable solution for the expanding needs of new businesses such as HVAC contractors, building material distributors and small manufacturers.The new platform will be led by Berkley Bloodworth, who brings deep experience in sourcing, repositioning, and operating complex industrial assets. Under his leadership, HBD aims to acquire and aggregate more than one million square feet of industrial properties within the next five years, with an initial focus on Florida and select high-growth Southeast markets.The company’s focus will center on distressed, mismanaged, or off-market small-bay assets, properties that require operational repositioning, meaningful capital improvements, or adaptive reuse. Rather than pursuing turnkey opportunities, the firm is intentionally targeting assets that offer true value-add returns, operational complexity, and long-term development optionality.Hedrick Brothers Development’s most recent acquisition of approximately 12,000 square feet, reflects this strategy and serves as the launch point for broader regional expansion. The firm intends to pursue four to five industrial assets over the next 12 months as part of its first aggregation phase.“We’re excited to launch our industrial platform at a moment when small-bay product is both supply-constrained and increasingly essential to local business growth,” said Tim Thomas, Vice President of Hedrick Brothers Development. “This niche has been traditionally fragmented and often overlooked by institutional investors, yet it continues to outperform due to durable tenant demand and limited new supply. Our strategy is to bring targeted renovations and thoughtful repositioning to assets with real potential, and to build a portfolio that reflects long-term value creation.”Leveraging the vertically integrated capabilities of Hedrick Brothers Construction, a trusted Florida builder with more than four decades of experience, HBD is uniquely positioned to deliver efficient construction scopes, complex repositioning, and high-quality upgrades across its industrial assets. This integrated approach ensures an elevated end-product for tenants and investors alike.With a long-term vision rooted in integrity, innovation, and disciplined growth, Hedrick Brothers Development’s industrial initiative reinforces the firm’s commitment to shaping value-driven real estate across the state of Florida.###About Hedrick Brothers DevelopmentHedrick Brothers Development is a full-service real estate development organization which develops, owns and manages institutional-grade residential, commercial and industrial projects. Through its sister company, Hedrick Brothers Construction, a trusted name throughout the state of Florida in the construction industry since 1979, they can provide integrated vertical services to streamline the complete development process. With a long-term vision and a deep commitment to integrity, innovation, and value creation, Hedrick Brothers Development leverages its deep-rooted industry expertise and partnerships to deliver transformative developments, setting new standards for quality and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hedrickbrothersdevelopment.com About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Melbourne and Winter Park, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. Hedrick Brothers Construction is the foundation of the broader Hedrick enterprise, complementing Hedrick Brothers Development’s mission to shape transformative, strategically located real estate across Florida. For more information, visit https://hedrickbrothers.com

