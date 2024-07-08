Nearly $2 billion going to California public transit

CalSTA anticipates approving additional allocation packages for remaining planning agencies throughout the summer, totaling nearly $500 million. The remaining SB 125 funds will be approved annually through fiscal year 2027-28.

“California’s commitment to public transit is unwavering, and with billions more in funding in the pipeline – including for zero-emission equipment and operations – we are just getting started in delivering a more sustainable and equitable transit system for the people of California,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “I thank Governor Newsom and our legislative leaders for continuing to prioritize public transit.”

The transit recovery package also includes accountability measures to help stabilize transit systems and retool their long-term operations to better align with the needs of the public. As part of that effort, CalSTA has convened the Transit Transformation Task Force to develop policy recommendations to grow transit ridership, improve the transit experience and address long-term operational needs.

In addition to the transit funding announced today, in April CalSTA put out a call for projects for more than $900 million in funding through the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP). Project applications are due July 23, with an award announcement in October. This follows nearly $3.5 billion in state funding just last year to expand transit and passenger rail service throughout the state.