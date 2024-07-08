Submit Release
pfSense Takes Home 32 Awards in the G2 Summer 2024 Report

We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions.”
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that pfSense® software has received 32 awards in the G2 Summer 2024 report. These include Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business awards in categories such as Best Results, Best Relationship, Best Usability, and Most Implementable for both the Firewall Software and Business VPN groups.

“G2 awards are based on reviews by real users. These awards are important to Netgate because they represent how customers view our products,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”

Top pfSense Software Awards
#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#1 Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Firewall Software
#1 Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Results Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 Results Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Momentum Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Results Index for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Europe Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Business VPN

Other Notable pfSense Software Awards
#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Business VPN
#2 Implementation Index for Business VPN
#2 Mid-Market Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Usability Index for Firewall Software
#2 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Results Index for Business VPN
#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#2 Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Momentum Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Relationship Index for Business VPN
#2 Usability Index for Firewall Software
#2 Small-Business Usability Index for Business VPN
#2 Enterprise Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Business VPN

To learn more about pfSense software, go to www.netgate.com, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or email sales@netgate.com.

About pfSense Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - installed well over ten million times. pfSense software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.

About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

