The Charleston International Music Competition’s 19th Century Music Competition Finalists
The finalists of the 19th Century Music Competition are outstanding musicians who honor the transformative musical legacy of the 1800s.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charleston International Music Competition has disclosed the finalists of the 19th Century Music Competition 2024, celebrating the masterpieces of Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and other composers of the 1800s.
Congratulations to the accomplished finalists listed below by instrument category:
CELLO
Celina Chen, Eunkyeong Chun, Ethan Chung, Ainslea Hong, Alex Huynh, Irene Kang, Kashvi Kumar, Benjamin Lachar, Brandon Paek, Lincoln Paik, Malwina Pekalska
CLARINET
Alexander Cha, Sanaya Dastur
FLUTE
Daniela Cifuentes, Tiffany Yuan
GUITAR
Jonathan Joo
HORN
Jaden Rudnicki
OBOE
Eli Kim
PIANO
Conrad Abrahams, India Abrahams, Serena Abrahams, Jaeyoon Ahn, Rex Xavier Ambatali, Sheila Awasthi, Yuvanguru Balagurumoorthy, Sanchali Banerjee, Mihály Bérczes, Mateus Bertholdi, Alexander Burrow, Thomas Butler, Edward Chen, Alayna Chen, Chi Anne Chen, Ryan Cheng, Michelle Cheng, Adeline Chunton, Benjamin Curtin, Noah DeGarmo, Charlotte Delgado, Amber Deng, Ira Dharmapurikar, Yuanyuan Ding, Selina Dong, Lucas Du, Edgar Ekshian, Erica Enrile, Nathan Fang, Alexa Feng, Giselle Goldenberg, Claire Guo, Mary Katherine Hamons, Kaitlyn Han, Yelena Hayrapetyan, Lewis Hu, Jaylen Hu, Albert Hu, Yunfei Huang, Ori Hullinger, Antara Jagadish, Satatya Jain, Yebon Jeong, Nan Jiang, Leela Kalyanpur, Jason Kang, Luke Kang, Ava Khalilova, David Kohanets, Robert Kong, Julia Lampkin, Derick Lee, Brandon Lee, Chaewon Lee, Rishi Lekkalapudi, Emily Leung, Sophia Li, Jayden Lin, Frank Luo, Jamie Ma, Victor Ma, Eric Melikian, Simon Miao, Miya Morton, Advaith Namasivayam, Angela Ouyang, Alex Ouyang, Lena Park, Jialin Peng, Dylan Pino, Tszching (Charriess) Pun, Andrew Qu, Hannah Quan, Pratosh Raman, Pratyay Rao, Asher Roberge, Ava Shahverdi, Minliwen Shi, Chen ShuYu, Aditi Shyam, Rebecca Su, Allison Sung, Wawo Takahashi, Alyssa Tan, Victor Tarca, Matthew Tran, Alice Wang, Aiden Whelan, Jasper Wu, Joviale Wu, Tyler Wu, Andrew Xia, Yilin Xia, Siyi Xu, Zihan Xu, Fengqi Yang, Jamie Yao, Caius Ye, Michael Ye, James Yi, Mandy Yu, Anran Zhang, Luke Zhang, Meryl Zhang, Duo Zhang, Angela Zhou, Evangeline Zou
TUBA
Zhen Huang
VIOLA
Tyler Edwards, Eleanor Gil, Libby Herring, Ting Wei Lee, Jianna Yoon, Ethan Zhang
VIOLIN
River Brown, Celine Chang, Ian Chau, Amber Deng, Pranay Gadikota, Arya Goyal, Ashley Jisue Hong, Fangyiqing Hu, Alexander Huang, Emma Jeon, Ashley Kim, Johnston Lai, Ethan Lam, Elizabeth Lee, Minhee Lee, Alvin Li, Eric Liu, Anastasiia Logvynenko, Maureen Min, Daniel Park, Celine Schauer, Madeline Son, Reese Thomas, Christopher Wang, Hankai Wang, Charles Wu, Jocelyn Wu, Joyce Xie, Ivy Yin, Jun Zheng
VOCAL
Kaylee An, Clare Augustyn, Crystal Bagci, Yinuo Cui, Emily Davis, Megan Griffith, Samual Keeler, Hyeseong Kim, Linnea Pihl, Andrew Puschel, Alicia Rinaldi, Noyi Soto-Anglade, Qian Ye, Sophia Zhong
ENSEMBLES
India Abrahams, Serena Abrahams, Hani Jo, JiYun Park, Dylan Pino, Brandon Pino, Jiyoung Seol
CONGRATULATIONS
Bravo to all the finalists of the 19th Century Music Competition 2024! Their success in reaching this stage of the prestigious Charleston International Music Competition is a testament to their artistic prowess and relentless pursuit of musical excellence.
Music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the final results of the 19th Century Music Competition 2024 can find them exclusively on the Competition’s Results page on July 10th, while the finalists’ inspiring performances can be viewed on the Competition's official YouTube channel.
Looking ahead, the Charleston International Music Competition has announced three upcoming competitions:
- 18th Century Music Competition 2024 (July 15th deadline)
- 2024 Summer Music Competition (August 15th deadline)
- 2024 Contemporary Music Competition (September 15th deadline)
This month’s 18th Century Music Competition 2024 is particularly significant, marking the Competition’s milestone 50th event. With this extensive track record, the Charleston International Music Competition continues its mission to inspire and elevate musicians worldwide, fostering a deep appreciation for music in all its forms.
Charleston Competition
Charleston Music LLC
contact@charlestoncompetition.com
