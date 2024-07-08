Mayor Wu And Boston Parks And Recreation Department Celebrate Improvements To Mother’s Rest Park At Four Corners

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, elected officials, and the Dorchester community on June 26 to cut the ribbon on improvements to Mother’s Rest Park at Four Corners. The event marked the completion of a $1.99 million renovation to revitalize the park, including the opening of a new children’s splash pad and community gathering space.

“We’re thrilled to unveil these beautiful new park features just in time for summer,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to the Dorchester community for their valuable feedback and commitment to ensuring Mother’s Rest Park is a place where residents of all ages can feel at home.”

Key features of the revitalized park include updated play areas for children ages 2-5 and 5-12, including new toddler, belt, and group swings, net twister, spinners, see-saw, and more. The park also includes a new splash pad with interactive water play. New park amenities include cross-training equipment, tennis tables, amphitheater seating, and a community gathering space.

The park was designed by Deborah Myers Landscape Architecture and construction was completed by ANJ Construction. The project budget included $200,000 for design and $1.99 million for construction, made up of capital funding as well as a $52,000 donation from the Friends of Post Office Square.

“We heard loud and clear from the Four Corners community about the needs for this park, including water play for kids and space for fitness classes and spoken word performance,” said Commissioner Ryan Woods. “We’re thrilled that this $1.99 million investment hit the mark in delivering these features and we can’t wait to see the community enjoy the park for years to come.”

The design and development of Mother’s Rest Park were driven by community feedback collected during several public meetings and surveys beginning in the fall of 2021. Suggestions such as a new water play area, a platform for spoken word performances, teen spaces including table tennis, and open space for fitness classes have also been incorporated into the final design.

For more information, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505. Stay updated with news, events, and park improvements by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.