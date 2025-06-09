Council Votes to Permanently Establish Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement

The Council has officially passed an ordinance establishing the Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement as a permanent part of city government.

The newly codified office, originally launched by the Mayor in 2022, will continue its mission to advocate for the rights, safety, and well-being of Boston’s LGBTQIA2S+ community — including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, aromantic, agender, two-spirit, non-binary, and others whose sexual orientations or gender identities have historically faced marginalization.

City leaders emphasized that while Boston has long stood at the forefront of LGBTQIA2S+ rights, recent national trends — including rising legislative attacks on LGBTQIA2S+ individuals — underscore the urgent need to institutionalize local protections and support systems.

“Our city’s strength lies in its diversity,” the ordinance reads. “The well-being and safety of the City are significantly enhanced when all residents and visitors, including LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, can fully participate in and benefit from City services, programs, and opportunities.”

The Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement will continue to address critical issues such as housing and employment discrimination, health disparities, and barriers to services. It will also serve as a platform to elevate the voices and experiences of LGBTQIA2S+ residents, with an emphasis on intersectionality — recognizing that experiences of discrimination are often shaped by the intersections of race, gender, age, ability, and socioeconomic status.

By passing this ordinance, the City Council affirms its commitment to fostering a Boston where every resident — regardless of identity — is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.