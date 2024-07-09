AdvizorPro Announces the Launch of its Comprehensive Bank & Trust Company Database
AdvizorPro launches bank & trust dataset, offering in-depth profiles, advanced filtering, and CRM integration.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvizorPro, a leading provider of financial industry data and intelligence, is proud to announce the release of its Bank & Trust Company Database. This dataset offers transparency into the bank and trust intermediary channel, empowering asset managers, technology firms, and service providers to drive sales, growth, and informed decision-making.
The AdvizorPro Bank & Trust Database features:
• In-depth profiles on banks, trust companies, trust officers and other affiliated financial professionals including accurate contact information
• Advanced filtering capabilities to pinpoint decision-makers and teams based on contact and firm level filters
• Access to AUM, services, accounts, trust services, geography, and more
• Seamless integration with leading CRM platforms, including Salesforce and Hubspot
"Our Bank & Trust database is designed to simplify the process of uncovering accurate data and insights for banks and trust companies," said Michael Magnan, Founder & CEO of AdvizorPro. "We're excited to bring this powerful dataset to the market, enabling our clients to gain a competitive edge and drive success in the bank and trust channel."
To learn more and request a free trial, please visit www.advizorpro.com
About AdvizorPro
AdvizorPro is a leading provider of financial industry data and insights, offering innovative solutions for financial institutions, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. Our mission is to empower our clients with the intelligence they need to succeed in an ever-changing market landscape.
Michael Magnan
AdvizorPro
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn