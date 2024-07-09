Planet Home Lending Latino MLOs Honored as Top 250 by NAHREP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, announces three mortgage loan originators have been named among the Top 250 Latino mortgage originators in the country by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).
The annual award recognizes the top-producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. The Planet honorees are:
Christopher Stark (NMLS ID #1422232), Senior Mortgage Loan Originator who ranked in NAHREP’s Top 10 for telesales for three years, has been in the business for nearly a decade and is in Planet’s Melville, New York, branch. He ranked #6 among the Top 20 Telesales Mortgage Consultants.
Rigo Zamora (NMLS ID#1397011), MLO team lead in Dublin, California, has been in the business for nine years. He ranked #17 among the Top 20 Telesales Mortgage Consultants.
Nick DeJesus (NMLS ID#1541748), Retail Branch Manager in Planet’s Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, branch, has been in the business for seven years. He was #34 among the Top 20 Northeast originators.
“We celebrate the achievements and contributions of all of our originators named among the Top 250 of NAHREP’s prestigious award,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Being recognized is a testament to their dedication and expertise in the industry. We are also dedicated to diversity at Planet to better represent the communities we serve and empower homeownership and financial prosperity.”
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com
Dona DeZube
The annual award recognizes the top-producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. The Planet honorees are:
Christopher Stark (NMLS ID #1422232), Senior Mortgage Loan Originator who ranked in NAHREP’s Top 10 for telesales for three years, has been in the business for nearly a decade and is in Planet’s Melville, New York, branch. He ranked #6 among the Top 20 Telesales Mortgage Consultants.
Rigo Zamora (NMLS ID#1397011), MLO team lead in Dublin, California, has been in the business for nine years. He ranked #17 among the Top 20 Telesales Mortgage Consultants.
Nick DeJesus (NMLS ID#1541748), Retail Branch Manager in Planet’s Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, branch, has been in the business for seven years. He was #34 among the Top 20 Northeast originators.
“We celebrate the achievements and contributions of all of our originators named among the Top 250 of NAHREP’s prestigious award,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Being recognized is a testament to their dedication and expertise in the industry. We are also dedicated to diversity at Planet to better represent the communities we serve and empower homeownership and financial prosperity.”
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com
Dona DeZube
Planet Home Lending, LLC
+1 443-538-1767
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram