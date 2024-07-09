ReEngage Therapeutics Announces Research Agreement to Accelerate Development of ACSS2 Inhibitors as Cancer Therapies
ReEngage partners with globally-recognized cancer center to study ACSS2 and its role in acetate metabolism, histone modification and DNA Damage ResponseHOUSTON, TX, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReEngage Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering epigenetics to treat longevity-related diseases, today announced the execution of a Sponsored Research Agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to support research with the goal of developing ACSS2 inhibitors to treat cancer.
Under the agreement, ReEngage will support Eyal Gottlieb, PhD, Vice President of Research and Professor of Cancer Biology at MD Anderson, to study the effects of ACSS2 inhibitors on acetate metabolism, histone modifications and DNA damage response. These compounds, recently in-licensed from EpiVario, Inc., showed benefits in patient derived xenograft models with high ACSS2 expression. This preclinical research included ACSS2 inhibitors as a single agent in colorectal and triple negative breast cancers and in combination with platinum in gastric, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancers.
ReEngage believes that this research has the potential to identify ACSS2 inhibitor compounds with potentially high efficacy in treating several different tumor types, both as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy.
"ReEngage Therapeutics looks forward to building on the impressive preclinical data and Phase I clinical data already generated with our ACSS2 inhibitors," said Thomas Kim, CEO and co-founder of ReEngage. "By studying the specific mechanisms of action for these compounds that affect tumor development and growth, we expect to advance the best molecules forward to study their therapeutic potential in clinical trials."
Dr. Gottlieb is a co-founder of ReEngage Therapeutics. His financial relationship with ReEngage is managed and monitored by the MD Anderson Conflict of Interest Committee.
ReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend lifespan by modifying epigenetic targets in longevity-related diseases. The company has a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors that it licensed from Epivario Inc. for oncology. ReEngage’s research combines metabolomics and genetic approaches to discover and pharmacologically exploit cancer-specific essential metabolic pathways.
