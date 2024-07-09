CVCU to Host Online and In-person Workshop for Parents
Chula Vista Christian University will host a community parenting and education workshop for ages 2 to 92 headlined by renowned researcher Dr. Brian Ray.
CVCU is committed to serving San Diego County with affordable, innovative education.”CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 19, Chula Vista Christian University will host a community parenting and education workshop headlined by renowned education researcher Dr. Brian Ray. The event will offer programming for ages 2 to 92 and will be held at the college campus, 1227 Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.
Parents will gain practical tools from lawyers, researchers, and alternative education leaders including how to choose the best educational methodology for each child, how to design lesson plans and grade papers, and how to navigate the legal requirements of alternative education.
Dr. Lisa Dunne, president of CVCU, says the conference is designed to support families in San Diego County who are exploring alternative methods of education for their preschool to college students. Through its on-campus and online programming, CVCU offers parent-driven, homeschool-based educational alternatives for students of all ages.
“CVCU is committed to serving San Diego County with affordable, innovative education,” Dr. Dunne says. “As a 20-year veteran of higher education and a lifelong homeschooling parent myself, I’ve witnessed the failure of traditional education. Our 2024 conference is designed to help families learn more about their many options in alternative education.”
Bring the whole family! New to the conference this year is a kids’ club, a student success workshop for teens, and an involved grandparent workshop for those over 55. RSVP for the Outsourced Conference by July 15, or visit www.cvcu.us for more information.
About CVCU: Chula Vista Christian University is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free university that equips students for leadership in the home, church, and marketplace. CVCU students learn in a cohort-based, self-directed model, where classes are conducted in circles instead of rows, through dialogue instead of lecture. The Academy at CVCU offers affordable core and elective course support for homeschooling parents from preschool through high school. CVCU also helps pastors and church leaders start academies in their existing church buildings. Click to learn more about the Academic Rescue Mission.
About Dr. Lisa Dunne: Dr. Lisa is a dynamic, award-winning educator with 20 years of experience in higher education. She is the host of the MindsetMatters Radio Show (KPraise Radio) and the author of six books, including Outsourced: Why America’s Kids Need an Education Revolution, The Multigenerational Marketplace, and The Science of Social Influence. She holds a PhD in Human Development, a Master’s degree in Organizational Systems, and a Master’s degree in Communication. Learn more about her work partnering with pastors and parents in her church-based academy models at www.AcademicRescueMission.com.
Conference registration is open through July 15th. Visit www.cvcu.us for conference information or contact Dr. Lisa Dunne at DrLisaDunne@CVCU.us.
