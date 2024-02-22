CVCU to Offer Sample Debt-free College Classes April 16
Chula Vista Christian University will showcase sample debt-free college classes at its Spring Visit Day on 4.16.
When we look at the stats on academic success, career readiness, emotional intelligence, and college debt today, we see a rather dismal picture.”CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Chula Vista, Ca): On April 16th, Chula Vista Christian University will showcase sample debt-free college classes at its Spring Visit Day.
— Dr. Lisa Dunne, Founder of CVCU
Prospective students and their parents will have the opportunity to experience CVCU’s signature Socratic model, meet current CVCU students and faculty, and rotate through sample classes showcasing the college’s “circles not rows” methodology.
Chula Vista Christian University is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free college model where classes are structured around an accelerated, classical format that fosters critical-thinking and develops real-world problem-solving skills.
Student can earn their Bachelors degree at a quarter of the cost of traditional private education. Majors include business, political science, mechanical engineering, pre-med, psychology, communication, entrepreneurship, computer science, and more.
Dr. Lisa Dunne, founder and CEO of Chula Vista Christian University, says that traditional education methods are failing America’s youth. “When we look at the stats on academic success, career readiness, emotional intelligence, and college debt today, we see a rather dismal picture,” Dr. Dunne says. “CVCU is committed to serving the City of Chula Vista with affordable, innovative education that caters to the needs and learning styles of our youngest generations, giving them the practical skills required for lifetime success in their field of study—all without the accumulation of student loan debt.”
About CVCU: Chula Vista Christian University is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free university offering in-person and online Bachelor of Arts and Science degree programs in business, computer science, mechanical engineering, psychology, nursing, political science, communication, pre-medicine, education, and entrepreneurship, with several emphasis opportunities. CVCU students learn in a cohort-based, self-directed model where professors are a “guide on the side” rather than a “sage on the stage.” Classes are built in circles instead of rows, on dialogue instead of lecture, offering a rich marketplace focus that utilizes mentorships and internships to develop real-world problem-solving skills. Discover CVCU at www.CVCU.us.
About Dr. Lisa Dunne: Dr. Lisa is a dynamic, award-winning educator with 20 years of experience in higher education. She is the host of the MindsetMatters radio show (KPraise Radio) and the author of six books, including Outsourced: Why America’s Kids Need an Education Revolution, The Multigenerational Marketplace, and The Science of Social Influence. She holds a PhD in Human Development, a Master’s degree in Organizational Systems, and a Master’s degree in Communication. Learn more about her work partnering with pastors and parents in her church-based academy models at www.AcademicRescueMission.com.
RSVP for Chula Vista Christian University’s Spring Visit Day in the pop-up box at www.cvcu.us or email DrLisaDunne@cvcu.us for additional information.
Dr Lisa Dunne
Chula Vista Christian University
+1 619-888-5761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Interview with Dr. Lisa Dunne and Heidi St. John