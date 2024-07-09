Submit Release
NIEMOpen creates an open invitation to data professionals

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NIEMOpen Community invites data officers and professionals to the inaugural NIEMOpen Reveal at the esteemed National Press Club in Washington, DC, February 18-20, 2025. This groundbreaking event marks a pivotal moment in information sharing, hosted under the auspices of the respected OASIS standards development process.

What is NIEMOpen Reveal?
NIEMOpen Reveal is a premier training conference introducing the reconstituted NIEM as NIEMOpen—a revolutionary standard framework for information exchange. This event will include tailored tracks for executives, new users, and advanced sessions for current NIEMOpen practitioners.

Who Should Attend?
This event is tailored for 300 participants, including federal, state, and local government officials, international industry leaders, non-profit organizations, and academia. Ideal attendees are involved in data management, security, analytics, system development, and data interpretation from or for external stakeholders.

Why Attend?
• Gain insights into the latest NIEMOpen developments with sessions led by senior government and industry leaders.
• Learn best practices for creating standardized message specifications.
• Explore tools to enhance development processes and hear real-world implementation stories.

Limited Sponsorship Opportunities Available
• Join industry leaders in supporting NIEMOpen Reveal through sponsorship. Showcase your expertise, products, and services to a targeted audience with exclusive branding, speaking opportunities, and onsite promotion.
• Explore tailored sponsorship packages in our Sponsorship Prospectus.

Get Involved
• Attend: Reserve seats for your team.
• Sponsor: Secure your sponsorship early - contact jharnad@oasis-open.org for details.
• Hackathon: Organize a team for the hackathon -contact info@niemopen.org for details.

Learn More
Visit niemopen.org/reveal for event details, registration, and sponsorship opportunities.

Shunda Louis
NIEM Management Office Technical Steering Committee
info@niemopen.org
