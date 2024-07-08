Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 8 (published July 8, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, July 10, DNR wildlife managers will discuss and answer questions about southern Minnesota wildlife and the latest wildlife habitat projects and stories of wildlife found in southern Minnesota’s prairies, wetlands, river valleys and farm country.

In a webinar on Wednesday, July 17, DNR birding expert May Vang will share ways to engage people in bird watching and conservation. Vang will highlight the DNR Nongame Wildlife Bird by Bird program, activities that spark an interest in birds, and tips for youth who are interested in bird observation and identification.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.