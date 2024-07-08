Acclaimed Winner of Over 25 Indie Film Festival Awards - GIFT OF FEAR Available to Streaming VOD Beginning July 9
Highlights the Real-Life Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person Crisis Raging Across the US & Canada Raging Across the US & CanadaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Random Media and On Native Ground productions proudly announce the debut of the award-winning film GIFT OF FEAR, a powerful, action-filled drama based on true events exploring one young woman’s journey within the devastating Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s Crisis (MMIP). The film debuts on major streaming VOD platforms, beginning July 9, 2024. Directed by Katy Dore and Jack Kohler and starring Justin Johnson Cortez (Walker: Independence), Michael Horse (Twin Peaks), Laura Vallejo (American Crime Story), Sam Marra (Stumptown), Elle Beyer (Kung Fu Brother) and exciting newcomer Isa Antonetti as Mili, it is the story of a young Indigenous woman who, after witnessing her mother’s death at the hands of kidnappers years earlier, pursues a gang of sex traffickers who have kidnapped her best friend.
Highlighting the major crisis devastating Native populations across America and Canada, the film is a deeply personal film for the large Native cast and crew, developed, in part, due to co-director and Hoopa tribal member Kohler’s own experience of having 72 women missing from the Hoopa Valley tribes. Dr. April Lea Go Forth serves as the film’s Executive Producer, which was written by Carly and Jack Kohler.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvQGNSgFkNY
Downloadable/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/892130276/8df80e4d64?share=copy
LOGLINE: A young Native girl’s going to make them pay for killing her mother and sex trafficking women from her reservation.
The GIFT OF FEAR was a hit in its festival run, winning over 25 awards, including: Boston International Film Festival 2023 - Best Director, San Francisco Frozen Film Festival 2023 - Best Digital Feature, Latino & Native American Film Festival 2023 - Best Indigenous Feature, Sacramento International Film Festival 2023 - Best Feature, Crown Point International Film Festival 2023 - Best Feature, Artists Choice Award 2023 - Best Feature, Milan Gold Awards 2023 - Best Feature, Chicago Cinema Awards 2023 - Best Feature, Chicago Cinema Awards 2023 - Best Cinematography, Milan Gold Awards 2023 - Best Director, Three Fires International Film Festival 2023 - Best Production, Three Fires International Film Festival 2023 - Best Director, Merced Queer Film Festival 2023 - Best Feature, American Indian Film Festival 2023 - Best Supporting Actor, and American Indian Film Festival 2023 - Best Supporting Actress, Chicago Cinema Awards 2023 - Best Score, VO.
LONG/FULL SYNOPSIS: Mili is a hardened young woman dealing with the trauma of watching the murder of her mother when she was just six. She's been in the foster system ever since. Now her Social Worker moves Mili to a group home, in another part of the city to get her away from the gang that she has fallen into where she's introduced to a retired MMA fighter, Koko, coach of the Dragonfox Youth team. Mili now has a new family and a new home.
Recently, developments have led the FBI Missing & Murdered Unit to send out one of their agents, Manny, to follow up on a Native American woman’s body that has been uncovered near the reservation. The body is of Mili’s mom. The agent is also investigating an ongoing missing person case of another young Native woman, Kyah, along with seventy-two other open cases. This takes the agent on the trail of a human trafficking ring linked to Mili's former gang. When the gang eventually finds Mili at the Dojo and confronts her coach and her new MMA family, the team ultimately prevents the gang from taking Mili. In vengeance, the gang kidnaps Mili’s girlfriend.
Now Mili must choose between the life she’s finally making work or risk everything to save her friend from a life of sex trafficking.
Info/Specs:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Directors: Katy Dore, Jack Kohler
Writers: Carly Kohler, Jack Kohler
Producers: Elle Beyer, Lon Beyer, Jack Kohler, Carly Kohler, Katy Dore
Music: Simon Wilson
Running Time: 112 minutes // Production Year: 2023/USA
Audio Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama
Rating: TV-PG
Availability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.
Social Media:
Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16441804/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_7_nm_1_q_the%2520gift%2520of%2520fear
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onnativeground
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giftoffearmovie
About ON NATIVE GROUND:
On Native Ground is an award-winning production company that focuses on Native American issues, themes and history that is seldom depicted in the mainstream media. On Native Ground has produced award winning feature films, documentaries, music videos and stage musicals.
About RANDOM MEDIA:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6cng2s49eoafrbhag7o94/AHkWktbQZeC3WfqhsTtIC28?rlkey=f9onjxtg8xsr4ako4qyc70vu7&st=fqf8d8fa&dl=0
# # #
PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital Screener
RICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANG
Rickrhoades@HighRoadsPr.com // Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.com
High Roads Media & Branding - for Random Media
© 2023 On Native Ground
Rick Rhoades
High Roads Media & Brand
RickRhoades@HighroadsPR.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Official Trailer