A Call To Rescind The Appointment Of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi

War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia

The CJL is urging President Joseph Boakai to withdraw the appointment of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as Director of the Office of War Crimes Court in Liberia.

The United Nations must never turn its back on Liberian war victims who are still grappling with the effects of the brutal civil war in Liberia. UN must take immediate ACTIONS!” — Lovetta Tugbeh, Justice Campaigner

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES , July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition for Justice in Liberia (CJL) is urging President Joseph Boakai to withdraw the appointment of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as Director of the Office of War Crimes Court in Liberia. The CJL has expressed concerns about Massaquoi's potential conflict of interest, citing his history of defending individuals accused of war crimes during Liberia's 14-year civil war, which resulted in over 250,000 deaths. Additionally, the CJL has accused Massaquoi of filing frivolous lawsuits against human rights defenders, questioning his impartiality and suitability for the role.The CJL believes that appointing someone with such a background undermines the credibility and integrity of the War Crimes Court Office. They are calling for a candidate with a clean record and no connections to the accused to lead the office, emphasizing that this is crucial for achieving justice for the war's victims and genuine reconciliation in Liberia.The CJL has commended Liberian President Joseph Boakai’s decision to establish a war and economic crimes court in Liberia. The Liberia Truth and Reconciliation Commission was enacted into law by the Liberian legislature to investigate and make recommendations regarding the country's civil conflicts. President Joseph Boakai has initiated the process of establishing a war and economic crimes court, building on the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and responding to years of advocacy by the Coalition for Justice in Liberia and other human rights organizations.The establishment of this court aims to prosecute those most responsible for committing war crimes, atrocities, and economic crimes during the Liberian Civil Wars, which began in December 1989 and ended in 2003 with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord in Accra, Ghana.The Coalition for Justice in Liberia is also appealing to the international human rights community and the United Nations to monitor the situation and pressure the Liberian government to ensure justice is served for gross human rights violations committed against civilians.

