Healthiest Employers Named in Florida Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations, announced the winners for the 2024 Healthiest Employers awards program in 3 Florida locations.

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has awarded some of the top corporate wellness programs for their investments in employee health and well-being. The goal of Healthiest Employers is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees’ health and creating a community for networking and educational opportunities.

Applications are scored using a rubric-style, 1-100 scale. The assessment is comprised of six categories with yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help it rank among companies. For information on how the applications are scored, please visit our methodology page.

With many of the nation’s fastest-growing cities located in the state of Florida, employers must continue to expand and improve their company culture and benefits offerings to attract and maintain top talent.

To learn more about each location and its winners, click on their individual page below or view all of our district awards here.

All winners are listed in alphabetical order. Rankings may be viewed on the website.

Central Florida Winners

AAA Northeast

Altamira Technologies Corporation

BankUnited, N.A.

Black & Veatch

Burns & McDonnell

CBIZ

CGI Technologies and Solutions Inc

Charlotte County Government

CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA

CITY Furniture

City of Clearwater

Corestream

Gilbane

Henderson Engineers

Higginbotham

I&E Construction

InComm Payments

Kissimmee Utility Authority

LYNX Transportation

NASCAR

Orange County Library System

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC)

Philadelphia Insurance Companies

ReEmployAbility, Inc

Rosen Hotels & Resorts

Seminole County Public Schools

StoneX

Tavistock Group

Terracon Consultants, Inc

TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc.

U-Haul International

Westgate Resorts

South Florida Winners

ADT LLC

Aimco

AIR Communities

American Express

BankUnited, N.A.

Bentek

Bilzin Sumberg

Broward County Government

CBIZ

CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA

CITY Furniture

City of Coconut Creek

City of Delray Beach

City of Doral

Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, PBC

Diocese of Palm Beach

Jackson Health System

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Royal Caribbean Group

U-Haul International

Jacksonville Winners

BankUnited, N.A.

Black & Veatch

CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA

CSI Companies

CSX

Fidelity National Financial

Gilbane

Trailer Bridge

U-Haul International