Healthiest Employers Named in Florida Awards
Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program, announced the winners for the 2024 Healthiest Employers awards program in 3 Florida locations.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations, announced the winners for the 2024 Healthiest Employers awards program in 3 Florida locations.
Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has awarded some of the top corporate wellness programs for their investments in employee health and well-being. The goal of Healthiest Employers is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees’ health and creating a community for networking and educational opportunities.
Applications are scored using a rubric-style, 1-100 scale. The assessment is comprised of six categories with yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help it rank among companies. For information on how the applications are scored, please visit our methodology page.
With many of the nation’s fastest-growing cities located in the state of Florida, employers must continue to expand and improve their company culture and benefits offerings to attract and maintain top talent.
To learn more about each location and its winners, click on their individual page below or view all of our district awards here.
All winners are listed in alphabetical order. Rankings may be viewed on the website.
AAA Northeast
Altamira Technologies Corporation
BankUnited, N.A.
Black & Veatch
Burns & McDonnell
CBIZ
CGI Technologies and Solutions Inc
Charlotte County Government
CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA
CITY Furniture
City of Clearwater
Corestream
Gilbane
Henderson Engineers
Higginbotham
I&E Construction
InComm Payments
Kissimmee Utility Authority
LYNX Transportation
NASCAR
Orange County Library System
Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC)
Philadelphia Insurance Companies
ReEmployAbility, Inc
Rosen Hotels & Resorts
Seminole County Public Schools
StoneX
Tavistock Group
Terracon Consultants, Inc
TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc.
U-Haul International
Westgate Resorts
ADT LLC
Aimco
AIR Communities
American Express
BankUnited, N.A.
Bentek
Bilzin Sumberg
Broward County Government
CBIZ
CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA
CITY Furniture
City of Coconut Creek
City of Delray Beach
City of Doral
Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, PBC
Diocese of Palm Beach
Jackson Health System
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Royal Caribbean Group
U-Haul International
BankUnited, N.A.
Black & Veatch
CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA
CSI Companies
CSX
Fidelity National Financial
Gilbane
Trailer Bridge
U-Haul International
