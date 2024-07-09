Alphy Welcomes David Lang, Former Head of Compliance at RBC, as Advisor to Propel Real-Time AI Compliance Innovation

David Lang

David Lang, former compliance head at a top North American bank, joins Alphy to advance Reflect AI’s rollout in financial services and other sectors.

Problematic electronic communications are at the heart of civil litigation and regulatory proceedings. Reflect AI is the 'always on' solution to that risk.” — David Lang

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alphy, an AI communications company known for its breakthrough real-time compliance technology, Reflect AI, proudly announces the addition of David Lang as an advisor. Lang, the former global chief compliance officer and head of government relations at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America's largest banks, brings more than 30 years of unparalleled experience in governance, risk, and financial regulation to the Alphy team. He is currently on the Board of Directors of Cboe Canada, the Toronto-based stock exchange.

Lang’s decision to join Alphy was driven by his recognition of the transformative potential of Reflect AI. The proprietary classifier detects and flags unlawful and unethical language in digital communication in real time, delivering a proactive solution to reduce the risk of costly litigation and reputational damage from communication conduct breaches.

“In my experience, problematic electronic communications are at the heart of the most significant civil litigation and regulatory proceedings,” Lang noted. “These communications are often written in the heat of the moment or taken out of context. Reflect AI is the ‘always on’ solution to that risk.”

He added, “Compliance monitoring solutions in the financial industry are traditionally backward-looking and constrained by the rigidity of keyword matching. Reflect AI is at the cusp of compliance innovation with proprietary training developed by language specialists significantly reducing false positives and maximizing limited resources.”

EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE AND LEADERSHIP

- Lang started as a commercial litigation lawyer at Borden Ladner Gervais, led the Litigation, Enforcement Branch at the Ontario Securities Commission, and served as Head of Canadian Capital Markets Compliance at the Bank of Montreal before joining RBC.

- During 23 years at RBC, Lang held progressively senior executive roles with international responsibilities across 29 markets, most recently as Global Chief Compliance Officer.

- Lang served as Board Chair of the Investment Industry Association of Canada and chaired various regulatory committees, including the IIROC (CIRO) Compliance & Legal Committee. He is an adjudicator on the CIRO Disciplinary Hearing Tribunal and a member of the Law Society of Ontario.

- He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cboe Canada, the Toronto-based stock exchange that is part of the Cboe Global Markets network.

LANG'S BROAD VIEW

Lang noted the broad applicability of Reflect AI for financial services and across sectors — anywhere there is harm in digital communication. “This technology has broad application to use cases across all industries,” Lang said.

A HIGH-CALIBER ADVISORY ROSTER

Julian Guthrie, CEO of Alphy, highlighted the strategic importance of Lang's addition to the advisory team. “David could teach a master class in risk and surveillance solutions: what works, what doesn’t, and how we can deliver a well-priced communication compliance technology that is more comprehensive and accurate in detecting and mitigating breaches than anything on the market today.”

Lang joins a distinguished group of Alphy fintech and compliance advisors, including Philip Brittan, Andy Brown, Neil Chinai, Cris Conde, Jill Denham, Jason Zann, and others.

ABOUT ALPHY:

Reflect AI by Alphy integrates with digital communication channels to offer broad protection against unlawful and harmful communication before an employee hits “send.”

Restricted List by Alphy is a new technology that protects banking and deal confidentiality with superior detection accuracy and reduced unnecessary alerts. Alphy leverages the expertise of linguists and seasoned journalists to train its AI, ensuring a nuanced understanding of human communication.

For more information about Alphy, please visit alphyco.com

