Alphy and Webex by Cisco Launch Reflect AI to Reduce the Risk of Costly Litigation from Miscommunication

Reflect AI™ is a Webex add-on that flags conversational misstepsand successes in real-time in your Webex meetings.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alphy, an AI-based communication software company, is announcing its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work, to offer Reflect AI, an industry-first language detection tool that leverages AI to flag divisive and harmful language. It is designed to empower teams with real-time feedback for more productive conversations and is available on the Webex App Hub today to be used in Webex meetings.

"We’re excited to partner with Webex to deliver a new solution to reduce the risk of litigation stemming from harmful communication at work – a problem that costs U.S. companies $443 billion annually in legal fees,” says Alphy CEO Julian Guthrie. “Currently, the only solution is brick and mortar lawsuits generated after the miscommunication event. We believe there’s room to prevent such situations with Reflect AI.”

The ability to communicate effectively is the cornerstone of any successful business. The Reflect AI integration for Webex analyzes meeting conversations and provides immediate and constructive feedback on the language used. It flags potentially harmful and unlawful language, including sexist, ageist, classist, ableist, and otherwise inappropriate discourse, while also recognizing and encouraging communication that is confident, empathetic, and supportive. This real-time guidance nudges users towards more collaborative communication, fostering a more effective and inclusive meeting environment.

Through this partnership, Alphy and Webex aim to ensure clear, respectful, and productive communications in hybrid work settings where participants may be tuning in virtually at home, in the office, or on the go.

Alphy will introduce the new Reflect AI integration for Webex users at CiscoLive! 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how Reflective AI can improve and protect team communication.

For more information on Reflect AI, visit www.alphyco.com

About Alphy:

Alphy is a forward-thinking tech company specializing in AI-based communication solutions that reduce the risk and costs of litigation from miscommunication. Alphy is committed to fostering more collaborative, confident, and supportive interactions in the digital workplace through technology.

About Cisco:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco:

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.