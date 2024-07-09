Scooter Braun and Daphna E. Ziman Host a Private Screening of “Screams Before Silence” United With Many Organizations
Call to Action: Justice For Women International Unites With Many Women and Multifaith Organizations and Jointly End the Violence Against Women and Children.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to alert the community on the horrific treatment by Hamas on women, men, and children, a private screening of “Screams Before Silence” will be held on July 15, 2024, at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. Led by Daphna Edwards Ziman, Co-Founder and President of Cinemoí, and Founder of Justice for Women International/Children Uniting Nations, she will co-host this private screening with Scooter Braun, Music Executive and activist against antisemitism to condemn the inhumane acts displayed by Hamas. With the support from Steve Tisch, Saban Theatre Supporting Arts Center; Rabbi Baron, Temple of the Arts at Saban Theatre; and StandWithUs, we are proud to host this private event.
“Screams Before Silence” is a documentary film on the sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023, where women and girls were raped, assaulted, mutilated, tortured in addition to men being forced into sexual acts. This presenter-led documentary film by Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, provides a reality of the Hamas massacres through the lens of hostage survivors, rape victims, multiple eyewitnesses, first responders as well as medical and forensic experts. With the release of this documentary, “Screams Before Silence” has been featured on CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The New York Times, and many other media outlets for Sheryl’s bold move to bring light to these attacks by Hamas.
This is more than just a private screening; it is a call to action uniting multiple organizations to stand in solidarity that these inhumane acts are beyond the tipping point of humanity. This is a global issue that must never be tolerated and calls for action instead of silence on such inhumane acts. Justice for Women International is proud to stand united with members from the following organizations to be a voice for the voiceless and the lives lost due to these brutal and inhumane acts caused by Hamas:
• Heidi Basch-Harod, Executive Director, Women’s Voices Now
• Dr. Caroline Heldman, Executive Director, The Representation Project; Chair, Gender, Women, & Sexuality Studies & Professor Occidental College
• Dr. Steven E. Zipperstein, Senior Scholar at UCLA Center for Middle East Development
• Soraya Deen, Founder, Muslim Women Speakers
• Ahmed Fouad Al Khatib, Palestinian Peace Activist from Gaza
• Zainab Khan, Founder, Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA)
• Anila Ali, Founder, American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)
• Roz Rothstein, Co-Founder and CEO, StandWithUs
• Simcha Greiniman, Deputy Commander, ZAKA (Israel’s search and rescue organization and featured in “Screams Before Silence”)
Witness the solidarity amongst multiple organizations at this private screening followed by a live Q&A session with our panel. Hear directly from Sheryl Sandberg with a private message to everyone in attendance while capturing the power of unity to fight for humanity.
On behalf of Justice for Women International, StandWithUs, Women’s Voices Now, Temple of the Arts, and all members from our expert panel, we invite you to join us for this historic night.
Date: Monday, July 15
Location: Saban Theatre 8440 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Red Carpet: 6PM
Screening: 7PM
RSVP here
Together, we can change the narrative and empower one another on the importance of unity to address social issues and fight for humanity!
For all media/press inquiries and talent RSVP, please contact:
Dr. Jacqueline Yvette
Poise The Firm
jacqueline@poisethefirm.com
