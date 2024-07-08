Aptus Court Reporting Welcomes Lucy Huete as Director of Business Development in San Francisco Bay Area
Aptus Court Reporting adds industry veteran, Lucy Huete to the San Francisco Bay Area sales team
We are excited to welcome Lucy to our team. Her extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values at Aptus. "SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptus Court Reporting is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Huete as a Director of Business Development in our San Francisco office. Lucy joins Aptus with over 17 years of experience in the legal industry, specializing in deposition and attorney services. Her extensive background and proven track record in customer service, operations, and business development make her a valuable addition to the team.
— Brandon Wai, Regional Director of Sales Northern California Region
Lucy’s career began at First Legal, where she excelled as a customer service representative and advanced through various roles in operations. Her most recent position was as an Account Manager for the Northern California region, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and client relationship skills. Lucy holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from San Francisco State University. As a San Francisco native, she brings a deep understanding of the local market and a strong commitment to the community.
"I am thrilled to join the Northern California team at Aptus Court Reporting," said Lucy Huete. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and contributing to the continued success and growth of our company."
Brandon Wai, Regional Director of Sales for the Northern California region, expressed his enthusiasm about Lucy's arrival: "We are excited to welcome Lucy to our team. Her extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values at Aptus. I am confident that Lucy will play a crucial role in driving our business development efforts and strengthening our presence in the San Francisco market."
About Aptus Court Reporting
Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm and a leading provider of court reporting services and litigation technology. With headquarters in San Diego, CA, and offices throughout California, Aptus provides a one-stop solution for deposition and trial needs across the world with services including court reporting, transcription, videography, deposition technology, conference rooms, and more. For more information about Aptus Court Reporting, visit www.AptusCR.com.
