APTUS COURT REPORTING EXPANDS WITH NEW HIRES PAUL HILTS AND STEPHEN SILVERIA
Aptus Court Reporting adds two industry veterans to its business development team.
We are elated to have both Paul and Stephen joining our business development teams at this key point in the history of our company.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptus Court Reporting today announced the hiring of Paul Hilts and Stephen Silveria as Directors of Business Development in Orange County and San Diego, respectively. In their roles, they will drive new account acquisition and relationship management with law firms and legal departments throughout Southern California.
“We are elated to have both Paul and Stephen joining our business development teams at this key point in the history of our company. Paul has nearly 20 years’ experience with deep relationships in the legal community and will be invaluable in his role with the team,” said Aptus CEO Derek Berg. “In addition, with more than a decade of experience in the industry, Stephen brings an unmatched passion and consultative approach to helping clients meet their litigation needs. We are confident that their tremendous skills and experience will further position us for unprecedented growth.”
Prior to joining Aptus Court Reporting, Paul worked as an account executive for Veritext Legal Solutions. His career also includes work at other organizations including Integrity Legal Corp., Merrill Corporation, and IKON Document Services. An Orange County native, Paul was born and raised in Southern California and continues to reside in the region.
Stephen joins the Aptus Court Reporting team after having spent the past several years in key positions with Veritext Legal Solutions and Litigation Services LLC. Originally hailing from Boston, Stephen has embraced SoCal as his home and looks forward to a continued long and successful career here.
These two new hires are the latest in a string of other hires the company has made over the past year, not only in sales, but across other key business areas including operations, marketing, and resourcing. “It’s not lost on us how devastating the pandemic was to many individuals, companies, and industries,” said Berg. “We are grateful to have experienced exponential growth and will continue to think strategically and remain client focused as we look to continue and sustain our company success.”
About Aptus Court Reporting
Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm and a leading provider of court reporting services and litigation technology. With headquarters in San Diego, CA, and offices throughout California, Aptus provides a one-stop solution for deposition and trial needs with services including court reporting, transcription, videography, deposition technology, world-wide conference rooms, and more. For more information about Aptus Court Reporting, visit www.AptusCR.com.
