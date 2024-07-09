OHMNILABS awarded Room Environment Infection Prevention Products agreement with Premier, Inc.

MILPITAS, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OHMNILABS, INC. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Room Environment Infection Prevention Products with Premier, Inc. Effective August 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robots.

Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO of OhmniLabs, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are privileged to work alongside Premier, Inc., contributing another innovative solution to the healthcare community. UV disinfection has been effective for decades, yet scaling it was hindered by convenience and cost issues—challenges OhmniClean solves. OhmniClean, the world's lightest autonomous UV-C robot, offers rapid, medical-grade disinfection capabilities with virtually no downtime, enabling the scalability of UV technology.”

OhmniClean, the advanced UV disinfection robot, sets a new standard in disinfection technology as a fully automated solution. Independent testing confirms that OhmniClean eliminates pathogens such as MRSA, VRE, E. Coli, P. aeruginosa, and C. diff with an efficacy of 99.99%. With a small footprint for easy navigation of tight spaces, OhmniClean is uniquely designed for high-touch areas including operating rooms, patient rooms, and waiting areas to efficiently reduce environmental bioburden. In practical applications, OhmniClean consistently completes disinfection tasks 50% faster than other UV-C solutions, contributing to significant time savings.

OhmniClean’s proprietary mapping technology, QuickMap™, makes the robot easy to use; new operators can be trained in as little as five minutes. Plus, auditable reports are available in real-time to demonstrate that proper disinfection has been completed. EVS Directors, infection prevention specialists, and managers can immediately view data saved in the cloud through OhmniClean’s web-based portal.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT OHMNILABS

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in 49 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability.