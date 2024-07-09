Derq to Deploy State-of-the-Art Advanced Intersection Safety Monitoring in Las Vegas
Using RTC-operated camera feed data, Derq’s AI software will provide transportation authorities with comprehensive insights on road users’ activities.
By leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics, Derq's system will empower the city of Las Vegas to proactively address safety concerns, creating a safer environment for all road users.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derq, the leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, has announced the company has been selected by the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada to deploy an advanced intersection analytics system using artificial intelligence (AI) to study patterns and trends of road users to gain safety insights. This Stage 1 Proof-of-Concept technology deployment is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s SMART Grants Program.
Derq’s state-of-the-art real-time AI software captures unique data from existing RTC detection camera feeds on multimodal traffic, common road crossing areas, and other high-risk areas for incidents. Data captured will be used to provide local agencies with unprecedented, actionable insights which can be used to make road management recommendations and inform designs for roadways improvements, leading to a safer and more efficient environment for all users, including people who walk, cycle, ride transit and drive.
Founded in 1965, RTC is a regional entity that oversees public transportation, traffic management, roadway design, construction funding, transportation and regional planning efforts for the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. The RTC Traffic Management Center (TMC) manages more than 1,600 traffic signals, 750 arterial cameras, 250 freeway cameras, 160 dynamic message signs/active traffic management gantries, 70 ramp meters and 650 freeway flow detectors throughout the valley.
Targeting up to 20 intersections located in the city of Las Vegas’ Medical District, home to the Southern Nevada’s only level 1 trauma center, Derq will utilize AI and machine learning to gain insights into near-miss incidents involving pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles, red-light running occurrences, vehicle and pedestrian traffic volumes, and performance of signalized intersections. Deploying the system in the Medical District will yield valuable data given the high frequency of emergency vehicle preemption and transit signal priority incidents, while also serving a higher population of people who walk, bicycle, and ride transit.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, considered one of the nation’s most advanced transportation agencies, to deploy our cutting-edge AI technology that is revolutionizing road safety globally,” said Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq. “By leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics, Derq's intelligent transportation system will empower the RTC and the city of Las Vegas to proactively address safety concerns, creating a safer environment for all road users.”
To date, Derq has more than 20 active deployments in 13 states across the United States as well as several international deployments. Derq’s real-time predictive alerts and comprehensive insights addresses the immediate safety and efficiency needs of today’s roads and lays the groundwork for a safer and more efficient connected transportation ecosystem in the future.
About Derq
Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and industry leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, is dedicated to revolutionizing road safety and efficiency worldwide. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received a number of awards including the 2022 Global ITS Innovation Award, AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, visit derq.com.
