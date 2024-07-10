Credably.ai Certifies Students and Workforce in Artificial and Human Intelligence

Image: Credably.ai's AI + HI Literacy Certification

AI-powered assessment solution launches AI + HI Literacy Certification for lifelong learners via evaluation and reporting of active learning experiences.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credably.ai (www.credably.ai), an AI-powered certification engine, announced its AI + HI Literacy Certification today, enabling authentic assessment of artificial and human intelligence (AI + HI) skills for K12 and Higher Education students, as well as Corporate Talent professionals.

Lifelong learners who use Credably.ai can earn specific AI + HI Literacy Certifications by subject (K12), major (Higher Ed), and job role or function (Corporate Talent) for an AI-infused future. Learners collaborate in teams (on partner site, Solvably.com) through a scaffolded design thinking process and solve for real-world challenges using AI. They create an actionable deliverable and evaluate their own soft skills. The Credably.ai engine – acting as a third-party facilitator-adjudicator – then analyzes the interactive performance and deliverable, resulting in an evidence-based validation report of AI Literacy, 21st Century competencies, and solution feasibility. A passing score earns individuals a shareable Credably.ai AI + HI Literacy Certification. It is the only skills/performance-based system of its kind that can execute authentic assessment on this level as well as validate in-demand skills and solutions to real-world challenges.

“The need to empower employees and students to best utilize AI for a higher productivity advantage has never been greater,” stated Credably.ai Founder, Angelo Biasi. “Credably.ai provides a unique opportunity to authentically assess interactive project performances and deliverables for true proof of skills."

Packages for universities interested in establishing their own AI Centers of Excellence, as well as corporations, are now available. Educational institutions and employers interested in working with Credably.ai to systemically support learners and/or employees, at scale, can contact the company at info@credably.ai, or visit www.credably.ai.

ABOUT CREDABLY.AI

Credably.ai is an AI-powered digital assessment platform for lifelong learners, owned and operated by Angelo Biasi, a pioneer in experiential learning and innovative education / workforce technologies. Biasi’s focus on evidence-based assessment solutions, like credably.ai, as well as active teaching and learning technologies, such as Solvably, another platform he operates, has won several awards including the “2024 Career Readiness Platform of the Year” by EdTech Breakthrough. Educational institutions and Employers interested in working with credably.ai to support learners and/or employees in their lifelong learning journeys can contact the company at info@credably.ai.