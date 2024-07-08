Official Visit of His Excellency Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, 9 July 2024

His Excellency Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos) will make an Official Visit to Singapore on 9 July 2024. This will be Prime Minister Sonexay’s first Official Visit to Singapore. Prime Minister Sonexay’s visit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Laos. Laos is the current Chair of ASEAN.

Prime Minister Sonexay will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House.He will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, who will also host an Official Lunch in his honour. The Prime Ministers will witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between Singapore and Laos in the areas of carbon credits and education cooperation. Prime Minister Sonexay will also meet Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Prime Minister Sonexay will be accompanied by Ministers and senior officials from Laos.

