Official Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry, 7 to 8 July 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry, who is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 7 to 8 July 2024, called on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on 8 July 2024. Senior Minister Lee and Minister Sabry welcomed the longstanding and friendly ties between Singapore and Sri Lanka. They agreed that there was much potential to enhance cooperation in areas such as port management and capacity building programmes. They also exchanged views on developments in Sri Lanka and the region.

 

Minister Sabry was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on the same day. The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Sri Lanka. They agreed that there was scope to strengthen cooperation, including through our bilateral Free Trade Agreement, Memorandum of Understanding on Carbon Credits cooperation, and technical cooperation. Both foreign ministers also agreed to continue our good cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, including through ASEAN and the Indian Ocean Rim Association, which Sri Lanka currently chairs.

 

Minister Sabry departs Singapore tomorrow.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 JULY 2024

