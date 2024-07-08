8th Annual GAMMA Pickleball Classic to Host Outdoor Tournament in Downtown Pittsburgh
The 8th GAMMA Pickleball Classic is happening Sep 12-15 on Washington's Landing. Enjoy exciting matches, a beer garden, food trucks, and a festival atmosphere!PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Annual GAMMA Pickleball Classic is set to take place from September 12-15 at the newly designed pickleball courts on Washington’s Landing. This year marks a significant change as the event moves from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to an outdoor venue, enhancing the tournament’s experience for both participants and spectators.
The GAMMA Pickleball Classic has been a staple in downtown Pittsburgh for the past seven years, and this year’s event promises to be the most exciting yet. With 16 courts and a maximum of 400 participants, the tournament will feature a doubles-only format, including:
- Over 60 men’s and women’s doubles on Thursday
- Under 60 men’s and women's doubles on Friday
- Mixed doubles on Saturday
In addition to top-notch pickleball action, the event aims to create a festival-like atmosphere. GAMMA wants to make this weekend more than just your typical pickleball tournament. This year’s GAMMA Pickleball Classic will celebrate both pickleball and Pittsburgh. Participants and attendees can look forward to:
- A beer garden and food trucks, offering a variety of local flavors
- Numerous vendors and sponsors enhancing the event experience
The GAMMA Classic is introducing new events this year, including the $1,000 Moneyball competition, the Western PA Collegiate Showcase, and a Special Olympics event. These additions will expand the tournament’s inclusivity and competitiveness.
Current sponsors include Strategic Path Retirement, Grossman Yanak & Ford, Pickleball Bella, Enriched Engravings, The RePickle Project, Stretch Zones, DINK and DRIVES Journals, KT Tape, and Citizens Bank. This tournament is open to everyone of all skill levels and is a non-sanctioned event, meaning USA Pickleball membership is not required. Referees will be on-site to ensure fair play and a competitive spirit.
Event Details:
- Date: September 12-15, 2024
- Location: Washington’s Landing Pickleball Courts, Pittsburgh, PA
- Highlights: $1,000 Moneyball event, DUPR Western PA Collegiate Showcase, Special Olympics division, beer garden, food trucks and more
The event is open to the public. Join us for an unforgettable weekend of pickleball, community, and fun at the 7th Annual GAMMA Pickleball Classic.
For more information, visit GAMMA Pickleball Classic or to register: https://www.gammasports.com/pages/gammaclassic
Paige Powers
GAMMA Sports
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok