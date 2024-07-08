WaitWell announces new features designed to further optimize service delivery

Staff scheduling and Payments are a first in the queue management space, streamlining tech stacks and saving organizations time and money.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaitWell announced two innovative features – staff scheduling and payments – to its queueing and booking platform that will further arm service delivery organizations to elevate their customer’s experience. These features further cement WaitWell as an innovator in the queue management and booking space, and position the company for continued growth.

Payments: Service gets even faster and easier

WaitWell's new payment feature allows organizations to facilitate easier payment collection. Customers can pay for services either at the time of appointment booking or while waiting in line. For service organizations struggling with no-shows, this is another effective tool in the WaitWell toolkit. It increases customer commitment, as pre-paid customers are less likely to miss appointments. Workflow efficiencies are also enhanced, as walk-in customers can make payments while waiting, reducing staff effort and transaction time.

This feature will be available within the WaitWell Business and WaitWell Enterprise plans, with dedicated support from an account manager to ensure a smooth setup and implementation process.

Staff scheduling: Even better workforce management

The new staff scheduling feature, available like the rest of the waitwell system through an intuitive web interface, empowers businesses to manage their workforce more effectively. Businesses can build staff schedules, track attendance, and manage clock-ins and clock-outs across multiple locations. Schedules can be created quickly by copying and pasting previous ones and shared with employees instantaneously. This feature also helps in understanding and forecasting labor costs. An upcoming release will leverage Artificial Intelligence to merge queue management data with scheduling for proactive operational recommendations.

This staff scheduling feature will be available as an add-on to WaitWell Business or WaitWell Enterprise plans, with dedicated support from an account manager to ensure seamless setup and integration.

"These new features will be a game-changer for WaitWell organizations," said Shannon Vander Meulen, CMO of WaitWell. "We see these enhancements enhancing service operations and creating even more efficiencies, ultimately leading to a much better experience for staff and customers."

WaitWell offers a robust suite of features that set the platform apart in the market. The robust queue management and booking system includes workflow automation, service accessibility features, unrivaled customer insight capabilities, and detailed analytics to help businesses optimize their service operations. It has remained a staff and customer favorite because of the user-friendly interface that ensures easy adoption.

WaitWell’s commitment to innovation is reflected in continuous updates and improvements, ensuring clients always have access to the latest technology. Customer support and dedicated account managers make WaitWell the preferred choice for businesses looking to enhance their service delivery with technology and without hassle.

To learn more about these new features, get in touch or schedule a demo today.

About WaitWell

WaitWell is a flexible queue management and booking platform that enhances service quality and reputation by enabling personalized, convenient service and reducing staff stress. WaitWell drives customer convenience, empowers staff, and offers data-driven insights.