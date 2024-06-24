WaitWell earns new certifications, reinforces commitment to data security and compliance

WaitWell has successfully achieved the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TXRamp) certification and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaitWell, a leading queue and appointment management platform, proudly announces two new certifications underscoring its dedication to data security and compliance. WaitWell has successfully achieved the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TXRamp) certification and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

The TXRamp certification validates commitment to the stringent security standards established by the State of Texas; it demonstrates WaitWell’s capability to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring that clients can rely on the company's secure infrastructure.

"Our commitment to providing secure and compliant solutions for our customers remains steadfast," stated Steve Vander Meulen, CEO of WaitWell. "It is important that they continue to see us as a trusted partner."

WaitWell completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit recently, conducted by an independent auditing firm. This certification validates comprehensive security practices, policies, and procedures designed to ensure information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems.

WaitWell prioritizes security and compliance by integrating industry-leading practices and technologies to safeguard user data. The platform's architecture features robust encryption, role-based access control (RBAC), and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to ensure secure access and data integrity. The platform also provides 24/7 monitoring and real-time data replication across geographically separated AWS data centers to enhance redundancy and reliability.

WaitWell offers customizable data retention policies and data anonymization capabilities to meet specific organizational needs. The platform also supports secure single sign-on (SSO) integration with various identity providers. A Trust Center ensures clients have transparency regarding all of these security policies and practices.

The TXRamp and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications solidify WaitWell's position as an industry leader, committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security and operational excellence. As a result, organizations dedicated to superior service can continue to trust WaitWell to provide innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed security and compliance requirements.

About WaitWell

WaitWell is a flexible queue management and booking platform that enhances service quality and reputation by enabling personalized, convenient service and reducing staff stress. WaitWell drives customer convenience, empowers staff, and offers data-driven insights.