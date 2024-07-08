MPD Investigating 2021 Shooting as a Homicide

Submit Release
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a 2021 fatal shooting in Northeast as a homicide case.

On October 18, 2021, at approximately 9:52 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Quincy Place, Northeast, for a report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim inside of a residence. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life pronounced the victim dead.

The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was conducted. At the conclusion of the autopsy, the manner of death was undetermined. As a result of further studies, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified MPD that the manner of death was ruled a homicide on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The decedent was identified as 26-year-old Zachary Freeling, of Northeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 21151970

