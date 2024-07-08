Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Record Three Million Screenings by TSA

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement following yesterday’s record three million passenger screenings by the Transportation Security Administration.

“Yesterday, for the first time since its founding in November 2001, Transportation Security Administration officers screened more than three million travelers on a single day at airports across the country. It was an extraordinary achievement: TSA fully, unerringly, and efficiently checked 35 passengers every second, along with all their luggage and carry-on baggage, while demonstrating unwavering professionalism and respect for travelers during the intensely busy holiday weekend. Congratulations to the entire TSA workforce and Administrator David Pekoske.

“Every day, the men and women of TSA enable millions of travelers to reach their destinations safely and securely. Yet, for decades, TSA officers received less pay for their service than their government counterparts did. One year ago, our Department, together with our partners in Congress, finally ended this injustice and secured long-overdue pay fairness. Its impact is already evident: In just the last year, TSA workforce attrition has been cut in half, recruitment rates are rising, and surveys report improved morale and job satisfaction across the agency.

“Now, with record-breaking travel spurred by our nation’s strong economy expected to continue in the months ahead, it is imperative that Congress ensure pay fairness for TSA permanently. It is the smart thing to do for everyone who depends on TSA to keep our skies and our country safe, and it is the right thing to do for these great public servants.”

