Diabetic Retinopathy Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Retinopathy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Retinopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Retinopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report:

The Diabetic Retinopathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a significant neurovascular complication of diabetes, causing blindness in adults who are in their working years. The American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that with diabetes affecting an estimated 387 million people globally, a number expected to increase to 592 million by 2035, DR impacts approximately 93 million individuals worldwide.

Diabetic retinopathy progresses through several stages: mild, where microaneurysms first appear; moderate, where blood vessels begin to lose their function; severe, involving blockages in blood vessels leading to the growth of new ones; and proliferative, the advanced stage characterized by the onset of new blood vessel formation.

The primary choices for initial treatment are three anti-VEGF medications: EYLEA (aflibercept), LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), and AVASTIN (bevacizumab).

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies: Novartis, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Regenxbio, Perfuse Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Jaeb Center for Health Research, Valo Health, Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, AbbVie, and others

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies: BEOVU, Tarcocimab tedromer, RGX-314, PER-001, Ranibizumab, Aflibercept (Eylea®), RC28-E injection, Fenofibrate, OPL-0401 Dose 1, EYP-1901, Brolucizumab, RGX-314, and others

The Diabetic Retinopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Retinopathy market dynamics.

Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. It occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Over time, these damaged blood vessels may leak fluid or bleed, causing vision problems.

Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Retinopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy

Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Retinopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Retinopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies and Key Companies

BEOVU: Novartis

Tarcocimab tedromer : Kodiak Sciences Inc.

RGX-314: Regenxbio

PER-001: Perfuse Therapeutics

Ranibizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Aflibercept (Eylea®): Boehringer Ingelheim

RC28-E injection: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Fenofibrate: Jaeb Center for Health Research

OPL-0401 Dose 1: Valo Health, Inc.

EYP-1901: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Brolucizumab: Novartis

RGX-314: AbbVie

Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies: Novartis, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Regenxbio, Perfuse Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Jaeb Center for Health Research, Valo Health, Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, AbbVie, and others

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies: BEOVU, Tarcocimab tedromer, RGX-314, PER-001, Ranibizumab, Aflibercept (Eylea®), RC28-E injection, Fenofibrate, OPL-0401 Dose 1, EYP-1901, Brolucizumab, RGX-314, and others

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Retinopathy current marketed and Diabetic Retinopathy emerging therapies

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Retinopathy market drivers and Diabetic Retinopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Retinopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Retinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Retinopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Retinopathy

4. Diabetic Retinopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Retinopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Retinopathy

9. Diabetic Retinopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Retinopathy Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Retinopathy Appendix

18. Diabetic Retinopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

