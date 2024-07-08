Celebrating 100 Years of the Bear Mountain Bridge

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a slate of events to countdown to the upcoming centennial of the Bear Mountain Bridge, the Hudson River’s first vehicular crossing south of Albany. Activities between now and November include an online pop-up shop, guided hiking tours, an art workshop, an international engineering conference, and a dedication ceremony.

“The Bear Mountain Bridge is truly an icon of the Hudson Valley and New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The bridge was a remarkable engineering achievement in 1924 and has been a mainstay of our transportation network ever since. I encourage my fellow New Yorkers to come together to honor its legacy and envision the possibilities that lie for us on the road ahead as we continue to move our state forward.”

“The Bear Mountain Bridge has stood for generations, providing a gateway to some of the best outdoor recreation in the Northeast and serving as a vital route for locals and tourists alike,” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said. “As we celebrate 100 years, let us remember our fellow New Yorkers – past, present, and future – who dream big, who build our communities, who do the impossible, and who make this place live up to its nickname of ‘The Empire State.’”

The Bear Mountain Bridge was dedicated on November 26, 1924, and opened to the general public a day later on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1924. It was a groundbreaking engineering achievement for its time, being the first vehicular bridge over the Hudson River south of Albany and the first suspension bridge with a concrete deck. For a brief period, it also held the title of "bridge with the longest suspended central span in the world." Many consider the innovations with the Bear Mountain Bridge to have spurred a boom in bridge building in New York State and the entire country in the years following. The bridge was originally built by a private enterprise, the Bear Mountain Hudson River Bridge Company. In September 1940, the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) acquired the bridge, making it NYSBA's southernmost bridge.

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “The Bridge Authority eagerly anticipates this wonderful slate of events to celebrate one of Hudson Valley’s most recognizable and beloved structures. This bridge stands as a testament to the ingenuity of New Yorkers, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with everyone.”

New York State Bridge Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Joan McDonald said, “This is a historic moment for the Bridge Authority, as well as all residents of the Hudson Valley. The NYSBA Board of Commissioners is looking forward to these upcoming commemorations and we thank the generations of staff who have ensured this bridge is able to serve us today and for years to come.”

New BMB100 Online Pop-Up Shop is Open (July 1 – 15, 2024)

Fans of the Bear Mountain Bridge are encouraged to check out the latest BMB100 Online Pop-Up Shop, open now through July 15. The e-commerce site offers a variety of unique gifts commemorating the 100th anniversary of the bridge. Noteworthy items include prints and notecards featuring the work of Hudson Valley artists John F. Gould (1906-1996) and his son Paul Gould. The shop also includes a limited-edition hat honoring the bridge’s ceremonial designation as the “Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bear Mountain Bridge.” The online shop is open for a short timeframe and quantities are limited.

Bear Mountain Bridge Paint and Learn at Fort Montgomery State Historic Site (August 3, 2024)

On Saturday, August 3, painting lessons will be offered by local artist Stasia Fernandez, as participants take in views of the bridge from the vantage point of Fort Montgomery State Historic Site. Participants of all artistic levels will be treated to beautiful and historic views, learn new painting skills and historical knowledge, while also bringing home a canvas of their own work. The $30 fee covers the cost of materials and lesson, a tour of the Revolutionary War battle site and a print of a Bear Mountain Bridge ink drawing by the late artist John F. Gould. Interested participants can email [email protected] to be put on the notification list for this event.

Honoring Purple Heart Veterans at the “Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bear Mountain Bridge” (August 7, 2024)

On Wednesday, August 7, National Purple Heart Day, the Bridge Authority will host a tribute to local Purple Heart recipients at the bridge, sponsored by the nonprofit Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley. In 2018, the bridge received the ceremonial designation of “Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bear Mountain Bridge,” in honor of Purple Heart recipients and in recognition of the area's rich military history. Any veteran who has received the Purple Heart is encouraged to contact the Authority at [email protected] to be put on the notification list for this event.

Executive Director of Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley Kathryn Burke said, “The Iconic Bear Mountain Bridge has spanned the Hudson River for 100 years, a testament to the unique care and maintenance provided by the people of the NYS Bridge Authority. The bridge claims a number of well-known firsts, but also spans a great deal of our country's history. Located at a spot which witnessed many important events from Henry Hudson to the Revolution, it was built at the time when the newly invented automobile became affordable for the population as a whole, as people were leaving the congestion of cities for the great outdoors. Due in large part to decades of meticulous care by the Engineering and Maintenance Department of the NYSBA, the Bear Mountain Bridge is ready to begin its next 100 years!”

Bridges to Parks Series: Hike the Bear Mountain (September 7, 2024)

On Saturday, September 7, the Bridge Authority will team up with New York State Parks to present the next installment in their “Bridges to Parks” guided hike series, this time centered on the Bear Mountain Bridge and the nearby state parks that it connects. Multiple hike options for various interests and abilities will be offered.

New York State Parks is also celebrating a centennial of its own this year, as it marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of the State Council of Parks in 1924 and citizen approval of a $15 million bond act to build and enlarge a network of State parks. Interested participants can email [email protected] to be put on the notification list for this event.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, "State Parks is thrilled to honor the Bear Mountain Bridge's 100th anniversary in 2024, the same year that we celebrate our park and historic site system's Centennial. The bridge’s legacy, both as an engineering feat and gateway to improving the lives of city residents through access to nature a century ago is one of great regard in the Hudson Valley and throughout the Empire State.”

International Engineering Conference – ICSBOC (October 6 – 10, 2024)

The Hudson Valley will be the host location for the 2024 edition of the International Cable Supported Bridge Operators Conference (ICSBOC), taking place from October 6 through 10, 2024, at the United States Military Academy at West Point. This highly technical conference will bring together engineers and bridge operators from around the world and will highlight the Bear Mountain Bridge during its centennial year. More details can be found at .

Bear Mountain Bridge Centennial Dedication Ceremony (November 24, 2024)

On Sunday, November 24, just days before the 100th anniversary of the bridge’s dedication and opening, NYSBA will host a ceremony to commemorate the bridge centennial. Details will be released at a later date.

Other Celebratory Activities

In addition to these activities planned for the year, the Bridge Authority has been celebrating the Bear Mountain Bridge in many ways, including:

A time capsule event that took place last year, marking the start of construction;

A 1924 photo recreation, sponsored by Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley, featuring NYSBA staff, retirees and local partners;

Celebratory banners hung at all NYSBA facilities;

A website dedicated to the centennial, www.bmb100.com with archival materials and information about centennial-related events; and

Opportunities for the public to share photos and memories of the bridge on social media using the hashtag #BMB100.

Other partner and community celebrations of the bridge’s 100th year include a documentary being produced by the nonprofit Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley along with Hudson Valley videographer Scott Snell of SDS Imagery with Justin Cerone of Tesseract Studios. The public can also learn about the history of the Bear Mountain Bridge by visiting the Toll House on Route 6/202, open June through October. The Tudor-style Toll House was originally the office and collection area for tolls along that roadway. It was restored and is operated by the Town of Cortlandt. Visit the Town’s website for hours and directions.

Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker said, “The Bear Mountain Bridge serves as the gateway to Westchester County as well as the Town of Cortlandt and City of Peekskill. Folks traveling from upstate New York cross the bridge and descend the "Goat Trail" to enter our community. The 100th anniversary of this magnificent bridge provides a perfect opportunity to celebrate this major traffic artery and architectural marvel. The many photographic images of the bridge attest to its importance as a recognizable landmark in the lower Hudson Valley. The Town of Cortlandt maintains the historic Toll House, now reimagined as a local museum. The renovations of the traffic circle, currently under construction, will ensure the economic and recreational growth of the Town of Cortlandt, ‘where life works.’”

