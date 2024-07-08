Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Report:

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

According to Togi et al. (2022), Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) occurs in an estimated frequency of approximately one in 6000 to 10,000 individuals in the Japanese population. Among these cases, around two-thirds are sporadic, occurring randomly, while the remaining cases are found within families where there is a genetic predisposition to the condition.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) is a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 6,000 newborns in the United States. It is estimated that between 40,000 to 80,000 people in the United States have TSC. In Europe, the prevalence is estimated to range from approximately 1 in 25,000 to 1 in 11,300 individuals.

According to Orphanet, a database specializing in rare diseases and orphan drugs, the prevalence of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) in the UK is estimated to be around 1 in 20,000 to 25,000 individuals.

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Tuberous Sclerosis Complex pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market dynamics.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Overview

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the growth of benign tumors in multiple organs of the body. These tumors can develop in various organs, including the brain, skin, kidneys, heart, eyes, lungs, and other organs.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Prevalent Cases of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Therapies and Key Companies

NPC-12Y gel: Nobelpharma

Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Basimglurant (NOE-101): Noema Pharma

everolimus: Novartis

Cannabidiol Oral Solution: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Radiprodil: GRIN Therapeutics, Inc.

LP352, bexicaserin: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

nab-sirolimus: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Scope of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Therapeutic Assessment: Tuberous Sclerosis Complex current marketed and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex emerging therapies

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Dynamics: Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market drivers and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

3. SWOT analysis of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

4. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Overview at a Glance

6. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Disease Background and Overview

7. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

9. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Unmet Needs

11. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Emerging Therapies

12. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Drivers

16. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Barriers

17. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Appendix

18. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

