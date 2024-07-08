Dupuytren’s Disease Market Forecast to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Dupuytren’s Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Dupuytren’s Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Dupuytren’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dupuytren’s Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dupuytren’s Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Dupuytren’s Disease Market Report:

The Dupuytren’s Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

A study by Broekstra et al. (2022) identified 38,707 patients with Dupuytren disease in a population-based dynamic cohort, revealing a point prevalence of 0.67% in 2013. Among these patients, 64.6% were men and 35.3% were women.

According to a study by Sasaki et al. (2021) conducted in Japan, Dupuytren disease was observed in 44 participants, representing a prevalence of 3.9%. The prevalence was notably higher among men at 8.3% compared to 1.3% among women. In individuals older than 60 years, the prevalence was 7.7%, with significantly higher rates observed in men (18.5%) compared to women (2.4%).

Key Dupuytren's Disease Companies: 180 Life Sciences, Ventoux Biosciences, and others

Key Dupuytren's Disease Therapies: Anti-TNF drug adalimumab, VEN201, and others

The Dupuytren’s Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dupuytren’s Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dupuytren’s Disease market dynamics.

Dupuytren’s Disease Overview

Dupuytren's disease, also known as Dupuytren's contracture, is a hand condition that affects the connective tissue under the skin of the palm. This condition leads to the development of thick, fibrous cords that can pull one or more fingers into a bent position. The affected fingers cannot be fully straightened, which can interfere with hand function and daily activities

Dupuytren’s Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dupuytren’s Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dupuytren’s Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dupuytren's Disease in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dupuytren's Disease in the 7MM Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dupuytren's Disease in the 7MM

Treated Cases of Dupuytren's Disease in the 7MM

Dupuytren’s Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dupuytren’s Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dupuytren’s Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dupuytren’s Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dupuytren’s Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Anti-TNF drug adalimumab: 180 Life Sciences

VEN201: Ventoux Biosciences

Dupuytren’s Disease Market Strengths

Awareness of Dupuytren's Disease has improved over time, leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention.

There have been advancements in both surgical and non-surgical treatment options for Dupuytren's Disease, offering patients more choices for managing their condition.

Dupuytren’s Disease Market Opportunities

There is growing interest in minimally invasive treatment options for Dupuytren's Disease, which could offer reduced recovery times and improved patient outcomes.

Advancements in genetics and personalized medicine may lead to the development of tailored treatment approaches based on individual patient characteristics, potentially enhancing treatment efficacy.

Scope of the Dupuytren’s Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dupuytren’s Disease Companies: 180 Life Sciences, Ventoux Biosciences, and others

Key Dupuytren’s Disease Therapies: Anti-TNF drug adalimumab, VEN201, and others

Dupuytren’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dupuytren’s Disease current marketed and Dupuytren’s Disease emerging therapies

Dupuytren’s Disease Market Dynamics: Dupuytren’s Disease market drivers and Dupuytren’s Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dupuytren’s Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dupuytren’s Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

