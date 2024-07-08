Membranous Nephropathy Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Membranous Nephropathy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Membranous Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Membranous Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Membranous Nephropathy Market Report:

The Membranous Nephropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In October 2023, The US FDA has awarded breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to felzartamab for treating primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), a rare autoimmune kidney disease mediated by autoantibodies. This BTD was granted based on clinical data from the open-label, Phase Ib/IIa M-PLACE study and the Phase II NewPlace study, which involved patients with anti-PLA2R antibody-positive membranous nephropathy.

In 2023, idiopathic membranous nephropathy (IMN) accounted for about 80% of membranous nephropathy cases, while secondary cases comprised nearly 20% in the US.

In 2023, the number of people in the United States with idiopathic membranous nephropathy was approximately 29,000.

In the EU4 and the UK, PLA2R antigens were identified in about 18,000 IMN patients, while THSD7A antigens were found in around 1,000 patients.

In a study conducted by Storrar et al. (2022), 178 patients with primary membranous nephropathy were monitored over two decades. The study found that 134 patients (75.3%) achieved remission, either spontaneously in 60 patients (33.7%) or after immunosuppressive treatment in 74 patients (41.6%). Among those in remission, 57 patients (42.5%) experienced a relapse. Additionally, 10.1% of the patients progressed to renal replacement therapy, and the mortality rate was 29.8%.

According to a study by Alsharhan and Beck (2020), autoantibodies to PLA2R are believed to be the cause of primary membranous nephropathy (MN) in up to 80% of patients. Additionally, autoantibodies against THSD7A are responsible for 1-3% of MN cases in Western countries.

Key Membranous Nephropathy Companies: argenx, Tenet Medicines, Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, Shanghai Jiaolian Drug R&D, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Hoffmann-La Roche, Reistone Biopharma, SynAct Pharma, Alpine Immune Sciences, Walden Biosciences, Hansa Biopharma AB, and others

Key Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: efgartigimod IV, VB119, MOR202, MIL62, B007, SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, Zanubrutinib, Obinutuzumab, SHR1459, AP1189, povetacicept, WAL0921, Imlifidase, and others

The Membranous Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Membranous Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Membranous Nephropathy market dynamics.

Membranous Nephropathy Overview

Membranous nephropathy (MN) is a kidney disorder characterized by the thickening of the glomerular basement membrane (GBM) due to the deposition of immune complexes. These immune complexes form in the kidneys and lead to damage and scarring, affecting the kidneys' ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood.

Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Membranous Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

Prevalent Cases of Membranous Nephropathy by Types in the 7MM

Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens in the 7MM

Treated Cases of Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

Membranous Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Membranous Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Membranous Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Membranous Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Membranous Nephropathy Therapies and Key Companies

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

MOR202 (felzartamab): MorphoSys/HI-Bio

efgartigimod IV: argenx

VB119: Tenet Medicines

MOR202: Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological

MIL62: Beijing Mabworks Biotech

B007: Shanghai Jiaolian Drug R&D

SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

SHR1459: Reistone Biopharma

AP1189: SynAct Pharma

povetacicept: Alpine Immune Sciences

WAL0921: Walden Biosciences

Imlifidase: Hansa Biopharma AB

Membranous Nephropathy Market Strengths

The availability of assays for PLA2R antibodies has induced a dramatic change of the diagnostic strategy, owing to the very high specificity of anti-PLA2R antibody for the diagnosis of MN.

With better efficacy results, and proteinuria reduction observed in six months after therapy, MOR202 (felzartamab) is expected to emerge as a strong therapeutic candidate and generate decent market share.

Membranous Nephropathy Market Opportunities

Absence of marketed therapy in treatment space along with increasing patient pool paves the way for pharma players to come up with efficacious and cost effective treatment options

High rate of progression and remission in patients with MN presents pharmaceutical companies with an opportunity to develop therapies to overcome the shortcomings and grab a highly untapped market.

Scope of the Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Membranous Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and Membranous Nephropathy emerging therapies

Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Membranous Nephropathy market drivers and Membranous Nephropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Membranous Nephropathy

3. SWOT analysis of Membranous Nephropathy

4. Membranous Nephropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Membranous Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Membranous Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Membranous Nephropathy

9. Membranous Nephropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs

11. Membranous Nephropathy Emerging Therapies

12. Membranous Nephropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Membranous Nephropathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Membranous Nephropathy Market Drivers

16. Membranous Nephropathy Market Barriers

17. Membranous Nephropathy Appendix

18. Membranous Nephropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

