Apartments have the best liquidity in the real estate market

VIETNAM, July 8 - HÀ NỘI — Although apartment prices are no longer skyrocketing, this segment still records the best liquidity compared to other product segments in the real estate market.

Experts say that apartments are also the type that creates the driving force for recovery for the real estate market in the first two quarters of this year, especially in two large urban areas, Hà Nội and HCM City.

Batdongsan.com.vn's survey shows that apartment searches move in the same direction as price fluctuations.

If calculated from October last year until now, apartment searches reached their 'peak' around March this year and have now increased by 29 per cent in Hà Nội and 32 per cent in HCM City.

The private house and land segment in the past two quarters also recorded positive changes, in both searches and transactions.

Searches for land have recovered about 33 per cent and the number looking for private houses have recovered about 18 per cent, compared to the first quarter of last year.

Some brokers commented that transactions in the private home segment have been relatively stable from the beginning of the year until now.

The resort real estate segment continues to be gloomy and is the quietest type in the real estate market in the first half of this year. However, experts say that this segment is also starting to show certain signs of recovery.

Among them, resort villas and townhouses recorded a clearer recovery than condotels.

According to experts, the effectiveness of related policies such as the Land Law 2024, Housing Law 2023 and Real Estate Business Law 2023, which was accelerated and will now apply from August 1 this year, could be a strong driver for the real estate market in the near future.

However, the real estate market is still in an exploratory state in the third quarter of this year. The 'reversal' cycle of growth and stability of the real estate market will last from the second half of this year to the end of 2026 with different developments between segments. — VNS