9th Annual Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational Raises $250K for People with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 golfers came out to support the John E. Fogarty Foundation on Monday, June 24th at Wannamoisett Country Club. The foundation is proud to announce the event raised $250,000— all to support our mission to fund inclusion programs and services that improve and enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Rhode Island.
The Golf Invitational attracted a select group of supporters for this highly anticipated charity event. The weather afforded a beautiful day on the course, keeping spirits and dedication to our cause high. Supporters also enjoyed a casual dinner and silent auction.
The auction featured donations of golf outings at the Westchester Country Club, Piping Rock, the Misquamicut Club, Newport Country Club, Wannamoisett Country Club, Shelter Harbor Country Club and more. Fine wines from the Peter Michael Winery and Dooney & Bourke bags were among the items auctioned off.
A special thanks to our major sponsors this year: Dooney & Bourke, ESPN, David Dorros, Tom & Mary McAndrew, George Bodenheimer, Hap & Geren Fauth, Peregrine Property Management, Nooney Family Charitable, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Rockland Trust, Bank RI, Bank Newport, Marshall Ruben, Falvey Insurance, Wiggin and Dana LLP, Mechanics Cooperative Bank and Subaru of New England.
100% of the proceeds for the golf invitational go to support the mission of the John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). Through our annual grant making program, the Fogarty Foundation supports Rhode Island organizations that provide innovative and inclusive programming for people with I/DD.
For further information, please contact us at info@fogartyfoundation.org.
About the Fogarty Foundation Founded in 1965 by the late Rhode Island Congressman, John E. Fogarty, the Fogarty Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through our grant-making efforts, the foundation supports non-profit organizations that provide programs and services to promote independence, inclusion, and empowerment for people with I/DD. In recent years the Fogarty Foundation has awarded more than $1.9 million in grant funding. For more information, please visit www.fogartyfoundation.org
###
Danielle Zavada
###
