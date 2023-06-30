The 8th Annual Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational Raises over $245,000 for People with I/DD
Fogarty Foundation announces fundraising record through 8th Annual Golf InvitationalPROVIDENCE, RI, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 120 golfers came out to support the John E. Fogarty Foundation on Monday, June 26th at Wannamoisett Country Club. The foundation is proud to announce a fundraising record — all to support our mission to fund inclusion programs and services that improve and enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Rhode Island.
The Golf Invitational attracted a select group of supporters for this highly anticipated charity event. The weather afforded a beautiful day on the course, keeping spirits and dedication to our cause high. Supporters also enjoyed a casual dinner and silent auction.
The auction featured donations of golf outings at the Westchester Country Club, National Golf Links of America, Piping Rock, the Misquamicut Club, Newport Country Club, Wannamoisett Country Club, Shelter Harbor Country Club and more. Fine Wines from the Peter Michael Winery in Sonoma and Dooney & Bourke bags were among the items auctioned off.
A special thanks to our major sponsors this year: Dooney & Bourke, ESPN, the Skurkovich & Dorros Families, Tom & Mary McAndrew, Peregrine Property Management, Nooney Family Charitable, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Rockland Trust, Bank RI, McLaughlin & Moran, Bank Newport, Ahearn Holtzman and Subaru of New England.
100% of the proceeds for the golf invitational go to support the mission of the John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). Though our annual grant making program, the Fogarty Foundation supports Rhode Island organizations that provide innovative and inclusive programming for people with I/DD.
For further information, please contact us at info@fogartyfoundation.org.
About the Fogarty Foundation Founded in 1964 by the late Rhode Island Congressman, John E. Fogarty, the Fogarty Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through our grant-making efforts, the foundation supports non-profit organizations that provide programs and services to promote independence, inclusion, and empowerment for people with I/DD. In recent years the Fogarty Foundation has awarded more than $1.9 million in grant funding. For more information, please visit www.fogartyfoundation.org
