Spectrum Networks Successfully Delivers Cutting-Edge LED & FAR-UVC Lighting Solutions to Aloft AeroArchitects

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks is proud to announce the successful delivery of its state-of-the-art SPN31 lighting solutions to Aloft AeroArchitects. This delivery marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies, aiming to revolutionize cabin lighting, safety, and wireless connectivity in aviation, while best addressing the mission and expectations of both operator and MRO.

The delivery includes a range of versatile lighting products which included: standard Direct LED lighting solutions as well as FAR-UVC enabled solutions in both fixed and directional variations to meet diverse application needs, ensuring optimal illumination and safety. These innovative DO-160 tested and certified products are designed to withstand the most demanding conditions while seamlessly integrating to minimize aircraft downtime. The FAR-UVC solutions embrace a new era of safety for CONTINUOUS Air and Surface sanitization, effectively inactivating pathogens and contributing to a safer environment.

Key Features of SPN31 Lighting Solutions:

* Standard Direct LED Lighting: Offers effortless install/upgrade, high brightness, energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance.

* FAR-UVC Enabled Lighting: Integrates advanced FAR-UVC technology to disinfect air and surfaces, reducing the spread of bacteria and viruses without causing harm to human skin or eyes.

About Aloft AeroArchitects

Aloft AeroArchitects specializes in completions, inspections, overhaul, maintenance and auxiliary fuel systems installation for large-cabin, head-of-state, VVIP and government aircraft. The company’s campus includes its FAA Part 145 Repair Station for STC, PMA and ODA engineering services and aircraft systems manufacturing. Aloft is also a Boeing-authorized service center. The Aloft manufacturing team and its ODA and engineering division are also available to support design and certification requirements for project work on behalf of global customers. The company holds maintenance authorizations and ratings from the FAA, EASA, UAE, GCAA, Bermuda DCA, and a variety of other global entities.

About Spectrum Networks, LLC

Spectrum Networks, an ISO9001/AS9100D certified manufacturer, is a leading provider of advanced lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that enhance wireless connectivity, safety, efficiency, and performance. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customization, Spectrum Networks continues to set new standards in the lighting industry.

For more information about Spectrum Networks and its range of innovative lighting solutions, please visit www.spectrumnetworksllc.com.

