Access Fixtures Attends SEMICON West 2024 - The Premier Microelectronics Event Featuring No UV LED Lights

No UV LED Lights for cleanrooms, environments with photosensitive material, and microchip manufacturing eliminates the risk of contamination.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading high-performance LED lighting solutions provider, is excited to feature their innovative No UV LED lights with no light under 450nm at SEMICON West 2024. These advanced fixtures, including the APTA surface mount lights, EPTA linear lights, UPTA high bay lights, and FLAT troffer lights, offer superior illumination while prioritizing workplace safety and efficiency, making them ideal for cleanrooms, production facilities, environments involving photosensitive materials and chip manufacturing. The following outlines how these No UV LED Lights are setting new standards:

Superior Work Environment

Broad-spectrum No UV light: Ensures a safe and comfortable work environment.

Enhanced visibility: Provides optimum brightness for improved productivity.

Flicker-free: Eliminates eye strain and discomfort for prolonged usage.

Eliminates the Risk of Contamination

No gold tubes or filters: Minimizes maintenance and replacement costs, preventing product degradation.

No mercury or glass (optional): Reduces environmental impact and disposal concerns.

IP66 or IP67 sealed: Guarantees protection against external elements.

Meets Next-Generation Standards

Compatible with most lighting controls: Offers seamless integration with existing systems.

Reduced maintenance and downtime: Ensures hassle-free operation and longevity.

Multiple form factors available: Provides versatility to suit diverse applications.

Versatile Form Factors

APTA Surface Mount Lights: These fixtures are ideal for general lighting applications where a broad, even distribution of light is required. Surface-mounted installations are straightforward and ensure the light is optimally positioned for maximum effectiveness.

EPTA Linear Lights: Perfect for illuminating long, narrow spaces such as hallways, production lines, and storage areas. The linear form factor provides continuous, uniform light, which is essential for maintaining high visibility and safety in these environments.

UPTA High Bay Lights: Designed for high-ceiling areas like warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and large open spaces. High bay lights deliver powerful, focused illumination from a distance, ensuring that even the most expansive areas are well-lit.

FLAT Troffer Lights: These fixtures are designed for grid ceilings in offices, clean rooms, and production facilities. Troffer lights provide sleek, unobtrusive lighting that integrates seamlessly into suspended ceilings, offering high efficiency and excellent light distribution.

“APTA, EPTA, UPTA, and FLAT redefine workplace lighting with their advanced No UV LED technology, prioritizing safety, efficiency, superior illumination, and preventing product loss on the production line due to antiquated UV gold tube or filter failure,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.

Advanced No UV LED Technology

Access Fixtures’ new No UV LED lights offer four light spectrum options catering to diverse lighting needs. Choose from 590nm Amber, offering the typical spectrum of gold tubes, or opt for 590nm Amber-Green for increased spectrum and lumens per watt (LPW). For enhanced high-end spectrum, consider 590nm Amber-Red. For the broadest spectrum coverage without UV light, the 590nm Amber-Green-Red option delivers.

These fixtures feature clear glass, clear polycarbonate, and frosted polycarbonate lenses, each offering different lumens per watt. With an L70 rating that goes up to 200,000 hours, they ensure lasting reliability. They offer precise color rendering with CRI options of Ra>70, Ra>80, or Ra>90. Equipped with 10KA surge protection and over fifteen (15) optics options for optimal light distribution, control options include 0-10v dimming. Reliable in any environment, they operate within a temperature range of -40°C to 50°C. Choose a standard 5-year warranty or upgrade to 10 years for added peace of mind.

About Access Fixtures:

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability, we strive to illuminate the world with brilliance and purpose. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

