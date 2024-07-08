St. Albans Barracks // Stalking Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A2004624

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 @ 09:11 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Center Road, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Stalking Order Violation

ACCUSED: Louise Dudley

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VICTIM: Paul Tessier

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Louise Dudley was issued a citation to appear in court following a State Police investigation into an alleged stalking order violation. Investigation revealed that Dudley had mailed Paul Tessier a letter which was a violation of a Final Stalking Order which was served on Dudley following a court hearing on 02/06/2024.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2024 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.