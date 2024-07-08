St. Albans Barracks // Stalking Order Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004624
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 @ 09:11 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Center Road, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: Stalking Order Violation
ACCUSED: Louise Dudley
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VICTIM: Paul Tessier
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Louise Dudley was issued a citation to appear in court following a State Police investigation into an alleged stalking order violation. Investigation revealed that Dudley had mailed Paul Tessier a letter which was a violation of a Final Stalking Order which was served on Dudley following a court hearing on 02/06/2024.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2024 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
