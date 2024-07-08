Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Stalking Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004624

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mike Kamerling                     

STATION:     St. Albans             

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   07/08/2024 @  09:11 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Center Road, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Stalking Order Violation

 

ACCUSED:     Louise Dudley                                     

AGE:  57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Berkshire, VT

 

VICTIM:      Paul Tessier

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Louise Dudley  was issued a citation to appear in court following a State Police investigation into an alleged stalking order violation. Investigation revealed that Dudley had mailed Paul Tessier a letter which was a violation of a Final Stalking Order which was served on Dudley following a court hearing on 02/06/2024.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2024 @ 1300 hours    

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

