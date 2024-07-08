Alexandra Frumberg Acquires Skincare Brand, 5th Dimension, Becomes Company’s CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Alexandra Frumberg, an American businesswoman and digital marketing expert, announced the acquisition of botanical skincare brand 5th Dimension. Frumberg has also been named the company’s CEO as part of this acquisition.
“I decided to purchase 5th Dimension the day after I tried the products for the first time. Not only do I love the products, but I also love the people behind them. Our mission of using the most respectfully grown, potent ingredients possible is a commitment we are all passionate about.”
As part of this acquisition, 5th Dimension will:
Continue to release additional product lines
Elevate the website for enhanced user experience
Re-envision the brand to scale and reach new markets
Embrace the power of community by convening live experiences, activations and leveraging online platforms
About 5th Dimension
Intention, research, and care are the basis of our crafting process. When you look at the ingredient list of a 5th Dimension product, you'll notice it isn't nearly as long as many other products on the market. Why? Because we believe the best products come with the purest ingredients. Knowing how to create a simple, effective, Earth-honoring product is no small feat–and we are proud to be doing just that.
This mission has allowed us to focus on the quality of each individual ingredient, to create the most effective, consciously crafted product we can. Our bodies crave unity with the Earth. Isn't it time that we gave our bodies what they want?
About Alexandra Frumberg
Alexandra Frumberg is an American businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, and loving mother to her toddler, Georgette Florence Leigh.
Chief among Alexandra’s professional achievements is the success of her nationally recognized digital marketing firm, ALX. To date, ALX has serviced over 500 businesses and brands in their pursuit of accelerated growth through data-driven creative, brand, and digital community-building services.
Her early roots as a photographer and creative director in the fashion industry set the tone for her expanded interest and expertise in building highly visible brands.
When Alexandra is not working, she spends her time with her family and close friends, traveling and writing.
