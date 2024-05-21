ALX Creatives Celebrate a Decade of Empowering Brands to Excel
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALX Creatives, Inc. (the “Company”), a full-service, strategically driven digital agency fueled by opportunity, creativity, and community, is ecstatic to announce its momentous 10-year celebration.
Over the past decade, ALX has become a leading digital industry force. The company has consistently surpassed expectations by empowering hundreds of brands through tailored strategies, industry insights, and compelling messaging, leading to remarkable achievements within the digital sector.
“I am overjoyed to witness the rapid growth of ALX,” said Alexandra Frumberg, Founder and CEO of ALX. “The decade-long success of the ALX is attributed to our passion to build, our will to push beyond client expectations, and our dedication to excellence.”
Since its inception, ALX has focused on fostering a business built on love. The female-founded organization pours its heart into every aspect of brand development and growth, contributing to its clients’ success. “Commitment to not just completing our work, but doing so with our client's bigger goals in mind has allowed us to help them move far beyond where they started,” said Marc Fishman, Senior Project Manager at ALX.
The company’s awareness of new trends, industry insights, and consumer behavior enables ALX to adapt to its clients’ needs. ALX is driven to achieve each client’s desired business goals, such as O-Cedar, which offers durable, eco-friendly household cleaning products. Through unwavering dedication, ALX used organic campaigns to aid O-Cedar in achieving 665 million impressions on social media, 4 million link clicks on Facebook, and over 43,000 net audience growth.
Along with fortifying a variety of brands, ALX is marketing its expertise by purchasing 5th Dimension, an herbalist-formulated skincare brand created with simple, effective, Earth-honoring products. “Taking on 5th Dimension highlights not only our abilities but also our values based on our intentions to resist the damage to our planet,” says CEO Alexandra Frumberg.
To observe the 10th anniversary, ALX Creatives will plan an event to honor the landmark achievement. The intimate gathering of employees, clients, and partners will celebrate their impact on its success.
About ALX Creatives:
ALX Creatives is an integrated Marketing and Branding Agency between, New York, Connecticut and Chicago. They are composed of passionate media strategists, social media experts, graphic designers, web designers, photographers, and videographers. By empowering clients to embrace their vision, ALX Creatives transforms their unique ideas into one powerful brand.
ALX Creatives develops programs that elevate not only brands but also the world. They partner with clients who work towards the United Nations 17 Sustainability Goals and imitate their values to create a more sustainable future through branding.
For more information on ALX Creatives: www.alxcreatives.com.
Alexandra Frumberg
