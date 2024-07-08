Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,439 in the last 365 days.

Wade Named Director for Consumer and Industry Services

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is pleased to announce Matthew Wade as Director for the Consumer and Industry Services (CIS) Division.

Wade joined TDA in February as a business consultant focused on the livestock sector, particularly meat and dairy processing and expanding value-added ventures for Tennessee farmers. Prior to TDA, Wade spent nearly three decades with Middle Tennessee State University. He ultimately served as the director of the university’s farm laboratories, overseeing operations and staff of the multi-unit 900-acre experiential learning and research centers.

“Matthew’s extensive experience with guiding diverse teams, managing laboratory and farming operations, and navigating regulatory requirements make him a great fit for this role,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Since joining TDA, stakeholders have benefited from Matthew’s leadership in a variety of ways, including from his work to form the Tennessee Association of Meat Producers and his hosting of a delegation from India seeking agribusiness opportunities in Tennessee.”

As Director for CIS, Wade will supervise the division that monitors a wide range of materials, products, and services to ensure quality, consumer protection, public safety, and a fair marketplace. CIS administers programs and licensing for food and dairy, weights and measures, fuel quality, agricultural inputs, grain dealers and warehouses, pesticides, plant health, and prevention of youth access to tobacco.

“I look forward to this great opportunity to work with Commissioner Hatcher’s office and the knowledgeable CIS team,” Wade said. “CIS is best known for offering excellence in service to customers and industry partners across this great state. It will be an honor to continue that tradition.”

Wade is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he earned his B.S. in Agribusiness and a Master of Business Administration. Wade and his wife, Krista, raise beef cattle on their family farm in Bell Buckle, Tenn.

You just read:

Wade Named Director for Consumer and Industry Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more