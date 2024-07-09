EmberOT Releases Enhanced OT PCAP Analyzer Tool for the Industrial Security Community
Complimentary Tool Now Boasts Improved UX, Performance, and New Dissector Features
We've taken a valuable tool and made it even better by enhancing the user experience, improving performance, and adding features that provide deeper insights & actionable data for industrial security.”CHANDLER, AZ, U.S.A., July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmberOT, a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced OT PCAP Analyzer tool, initially developed in 2023.
— Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & Founder
This rerelease includes significant enhancements such as UX improvements, performance upgrades, new dissectors, and a comprehensive UI redesign.
"We've taken an already valuable tool and made it even better," says Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder of EmberOT. "We've worked diligently to enhance the user experience, improve performance, and add new features that provide deeper insights and more actionable data for industrial cybersecurity."
The OT PCAP Analyzer allows users to view a high-level breakdown of the device and protocol information contained within a packet capture (PCAP) file. EmberOT's OT PCAP Analyzer provides quick visibility into a snapshot of any network segment.
The tool works entirely in memory, without internet connectivity, allowing for detailed offline analysis of industrial PCAP files, making it indispensable for operators, plant managers, compliance managers, and other cybersecurity professionals.
— Key Features of the Enhanced OT PCAP Analyzer —
The rereleased OT PCAP Analyzer includes several key features, including:
▶ UX enhancements - Intuitive and user-friendly interface to streamline the analysis process
▶ Performance improvements - Faster data processing to handle larger PCAP files efficiently
▶ New dissectors - Added to provide more detailed and specific packet analysis
▶ UI redesign - Modernized look and feel to enhance overall user experience
▶ View device metadata - Including IP addresses, vendor name, class (IT/OT), and subclass type (workstation, PLC, etc.)
▶ Identify protocols and communications - Gain insights into protocol communications and their directions
▶ Network traffic visualization - View a map of device communications
▶ Advanced filtering options - Filter device view by protocol, CIDR, or manufacturer
The EmberOT OT PCAP Analyzer will continue to be improved as we receive additional feedback from users and the security community.
— Empowering Industrial Security Operators —
The OT PCAP Analyzer simplifies the network analysis process, giving operators the ability to visualize their environment like never before. The tool empowers analysts, auditors, and anyone tasked with maintaining industrial security to visually understand PCAP files without digging through raw network data for relevant information.
To learn more about the OT PCAP Analyzer and get access to the relaunched tool, visit https://www.emberot.com/ot-pcap-analyzer.
🔥 About EmberOT 🔥
EmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/
Sonia Awan for EmberOT
Outbloom Public Relations
soniaawanpr@gmail.com
