Copa América: Hand and Wrist Injuries of Goalkeepers: The Perspective of Dr. Fabio Tandioy
We cannot ignore the significant impact that hand and wrist injuries have on goalkeepers.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Semifinals of the 2024 Copa América around the corner, the world of sports is gearing up for the excitement and intensity that only this event can offer. However, behind the glory and passion of football, there is a reality that often goes unnoticed: injuries, specifically those affecting the hands and wrists of goalkeepers. Dr. Fabio Tandioy, a renowned hand and wrist surgeon, provides a unique perspective on the importance of addressing these injuries in modern football soccer. "Although lower extremity injuries grab the attention, we cannot ignore the significant impact that hand and wrist injuries have on goalkeepers," says Dr. Tandioy.
Anatomy and Common Injuries: To understand the severity of these injuries, it is crucial to examine the complex anatomy of the hand and wrist. Comprising an intricate network of bones, ligaments, and tendons, these structures are vulnerable to various injuries, from sprains to fractures.
Dr. Tandioy identifies the most common injuries among goalkeepers: Finger Sprains and Dislocations: Resulting from direct impacts with the ball or falls during the game. Fractures: Both in the fingers and the wrist, caused by violent impacts. Ligament and Tendon Damage: Can occur due to hyperextension during sudden movements. Contusions: Resulting from blows with the ball or collisions with other players.
Specific Injuries and Recommendations: Dr. Tandioy emphasizes the importance of recognizing and adequately treating specific injuries:
Distal Radius Fracture: Common in falls with an outstretched hand, especially on synthetic fields. Scaphoid Fracture: Difficult to diagnose; medical attention should be sought for any persistent pain. Metacarpal and Phalangeal Fractures: Require careful evaluation to determine the need for surgical treatment.
Thumb Injuries and Finger Dislocations: Early detection is crucial to avoid complications. To prevent these injuries, Dr. Tandioy offers practical recommendations: Use appropriate gloves that provide protection and flexibility. Practice safe gripping and throwing techniques. Rest and properly rehabilitate after an injury. Apply ice and seek specialized medical attention for any trauma.
Types of Gloves for Goalkeepers:
Finally, Dr. Tandioy points out the importance of choosing the right type of glove for each goalkeeper. From flat palm gloves to hybrid cut options, the variety in the market offers choices to meet the individual needs of each player.
"Prevention and proper care are essential to ensure the health and performance of goalkeepers," concludes Dr. Tandioy. In a sport where every move counts, attention to hand and wrist injuries can make the difference between victory and defeat.
