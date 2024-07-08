Hundreds of Athletes with Disabilities from Across the U.S. Compete in Hoover, AL at The Hartford Nationals, July 12-18
We are on a mission to increase participation in adaptive sports by making competitions, local events and equipment more accessible to youth and adult athletes”HOOVER, AL, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartford Nationals, Move United’s largest and longest-standing national sport championship event for athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment, and/or intellectual disability, is set to return to Hoover, Alabama, July 12-18.
— The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns
Now in its 67th year, over 400 athletes with disabilities and coaches are expected to participate in this weeklong series of events including competitions, clinics, educational sessions, and social opportunities. The sports contested include archery, para powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis.
The Hartford Nationals is conducted by Move United, the nation’s leading community-based adaptive sports organization. Athletes that compete at this event must have qualified through one of more than 30 sanctioned competitions that previously took place across the country throughout the Move United member network. In addition, this national competition has been a steppingstone for many athletes to progress and compete at an international level, including the Paralympic Games.
“With the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris just around the corner and the return of the Paralympics to the U.S. in 2028, many of the athletes competing here could very well represent Team USA at one of those upcoming competitions,” Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry said. Representatives from several U.S. National Governing Bodies will be onsite to assist with classification, clinics, and other activities.
At the event, The Hartford along with Champion Wheelchair Basketball Player Matt Scott, will surprise athletes with their own custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. In addition, one athlete will also be selected to receive The Hartford’s Human Achievement Award, given to an athlete, nominated by their peers, who advocates for the adaptive sports movement and inspires others as a role model. The award recipient will receive a $2,500 training/travel grant to further their athletic pursuits in adaptive sports.
“We are on a mission to increase participation in adaptive sports by making competitions, local events and equipment more accessible to youth and adult athletes,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns. “Adaptive athletes pay approximately 15 times more for equipment than non-adaptive athletes and we are committed to helping remove cost as a barrier to participation.”
The Hartford Nationals is hosted locally by the City of Hoover and Lakeshore Foundation with additional support from the Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. Champion Sports Medicine, Grandview Medical Center, and Aspire Sports Institute will provide on-site medical services and support. Activities will take place at the Hoover Met Complex to include the Hoover Met Stadium and the Finley Center, Lakeshore Foundation, Spain Park High School, Birmingham CrossPlex, and Oak Mountain State Park. For more information about The Hartford Nationals and the complete event schedule, visit TheHartfordNationals.org.
