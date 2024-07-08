Israel: June 2024 – warmest on record

June 2024 was extremely warm in Israel and ranks as the warmest June on record. The mean daily temperature was 3-4°C above average (1991-2020), making it the hottest June in the nationwide series of temperature measurements since 1950. It was more than 1°C warmer than the previous record set in 2016 and more than 2°C above the next warmest year, 2012.
