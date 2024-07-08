Steam & Sauna Experts Go Big With Their New South Florida Showroom
Steam and Sauna Experts, South Florida's pioneers of custom sauna and steam room solutions, announce the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art showroom.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steam and Sauna Experts, South Florida's pioneers of custom sauna and steam room solutions, are thrilled to announce the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art showroom. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing their expertise and top-quality products directly to customers in an immersive, hands-on environment.
Located at 6555 Powerline Road, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, the new showroom showcases an impressive array of Helo Sauna Products and Amerec Steam equipment.
This carefully curated selection represents the pinnacle of sauna and steam technology, offering customers the opportunity to experience firsthand the luxury and health benefits these products can bring to their homes or businesses.
"We're incredibly excited to open our doors and invite the South Florida community to explore the world of premium saunas and steam rooms," said Juan D. Moreno, CEO of Steam and Sauna Experts. "Our new showroom allows customers to see, touch, and experience the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every product we offer."
The showroom features a range of options to suit various preferences and spaces:
Custom-cut and prefabricated traditional saunas
Cutting-edge infrared saunas
High-quality Finn Saunas crafted from aromatic cedar or hemlock
Top-of-the-line Amerec Steam equipment, proudly made in Minnesota
Visitors to the showroom can expect expert guidance from the Steam and Sauna Experts team, who bring over two decades of industry experience to every consultation. Whether customers are looking to install a sauna in their home for relaxation and health benefits or seeking a commercial solution for a spa or fitness center, the team is equipped to provide tailored recommendations and seamless support.
"Our goal has always been to bring the incredible health benefits of steam and sauna therapy to as many people as possible," Moreno explained. "With this new showroom, we're making it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect solution for their needs, backed by our unparalleled expertise and commitment to quality."
The company's expansion comes at a time of growing interest in home wellness solutions. Steam and Sauna Experts have positioned themselves at the forefront of this trend, offering not just products but a complete wellness experience. From initial consultation to installation and ongoing maintenance, the company provides end-to-end service to ensure customers get the most out of their investment.
To celebrate the showroom's opening, Steam and Sauna Experts are offering exclusive promotions and packages for early visitors. Customers are encouraged to explore the showroom and discover how they can bring the luxury and health benefits of a professional-grade sauna or steam room into their own space.
About Steam and Sauna Experts:
Located in South Florida, Steam and Sauna Experts provide unparalleled experience and service in the steam and sauna industry.
With a focus on both residential and commercial projects, the company offers everything from custom sauna design and installation to steam room construction and equipment maintenance.
Steam and Sauna Experts pride themselves on being the true authority in steam and sauna solutions, bringing luxury and wellness to homes and businesses across South Florida.
For media inquiries or to schedule a showroom visit, please contact:
Juan D. Moreno
Steam and Sauna Experts
+1 786-837-1235
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram